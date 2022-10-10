Advanced search
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:37 2022-10-10 am EDT
5.500 SEK   +0.36%
09:52aFreja Eid : Pick Up Your Parcel with Freja
PU
07:52aFreja Eid : Book Your Next Covid-19 Vaccination
PU
04:42aFreja Eid : There Is Still Hope When You Feel Hopeless
PU
Freja eID : Pick Up Your Parcel with Freja

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
For a smoother experience when picking up parcels, we recommend using the digital ID card in Freja for physical identification at pick-up locations.

The digital ID card in Freja is accepted at all PostNord and Schenker locations as a physical ID. This includes all 2000 PostNord and 1600 Schenker locations across Sweden.

How to Identify Yourself with Freja

Using Freja as your physical ID is easy! When you want to pick up your parcel and need to prove your identity simply:

  1. Open your digital ID card in Freja
  2. Show it to the agent
  3. Let them scan the QR code with your data

Security Is Important

There are several security features built into the Freja digital ID card. This is important to establish trust with you as our users, but also with our partners who accept Freja as a valid physical ID.

You may be asked to prove the authenticity of your digital ID card in a variety of ways, by activating the animations and sound on the screen for example.

Another method of verifying if your digital ID card is authentic is a code that is generated simultaneously on your device and the agent's screen. If your ID is authentic, these codes will match.

Use Freja as Your Physical ID

Your digital ID card is generated automatically as you register your Freja account. When you add your ID document and photo to Freja, this data will be used to generate your digital ID card.

Apart from PostNord and Schenker, Freja is accepted by many other partners at thousands of locations. For more information about your digital ID card visit this page.

If you're curious about Freja in general check our frequently asked questions.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
