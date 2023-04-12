Advanced search
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
2023-04-12
6.980 SEK   +3.25%
Freja eID : Ready for a Summer Job? Here Are Some Tips

04/12/2023
If you're in school or a university student wanting to work this summer, now's the perfect time to apply for a summer job!

Even though the application period for summer jobs in some regions has already passed, there's no reason why you wouldn't find a job through the Swedish Employment Agency - Arbetsförmedlingen.

With Freja+ you can easily log in to their e-service 'Platsbanken' where you can find great tips and advice around working this summer including:

  • How to apply for a job;
  • Writing a good job application;
  • Working a summer job in another country;
  • Your rights in the workplace.

Search for a summer job for 2023 on Arbetsförmedlingen's website!

How much can you earn in 2023 without paying tax?

In 2023, you do not have to pay tax on an income below SEK 22,208.

This means that you, as young person who wants to earn a little extra this summer, can do so tax-free and you will receive your entire salary without tax deductions.

A summer job is the perfect opportunity for gaining new experiences and contacts. Who knows what a summer job could lead to down the road if you do well?

Haven't got Freja+ yet? No worries - it's easy and quick.

Quick Facts about Freja+

What is it? Freja+ is the highest level of security in Freja, required to access most government e-services such as 1177.se, Skatteverket etc.

How do I get it? Add your ID and photo to Freja, then visit one of our agents for a quick security check.

Where can I find a Freja agent? There are 2000 agents throughout Sweden, find the closest one through the Freja app.

Why do I need to do this? The physical check is required by the government as a final security check before you can access government e-services.

Need more help? Check out our complete registration guide.

