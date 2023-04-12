Freja eID : Ready for a Summer Job? Here Are Some Tips

If you're in school or a university student wanting to work this summer, now's the perfect time to apply for a summer job!

Even though the application period for summer jobs in some regions has already passed, there's no reason why you wouldn't find a job through the Swedish Employment Agency - Arbetsförmedlingen.

With Freja+ you can easily log in to their e-service 'Platsbanken' where you can find great tips and advice around working this summer including:

How to apply for a job;

Writing a good job application;

Working a summer job in another country;

Your rights in the workplace.

Search for a summer job for 2023 on Arbetsförmedlingen's website!

How much can you earn in 2023 without paying tax?

In 2023, you do not have to pay tax on an income below SEK 22,208.

This means that you, as young person who wants to earn a little extra this summer, can do so tax-free and you will receive your entire salary without tax deductions.

A summer job is the perfect opportunity for gaining new experiences and contacts. Who knows what a summer job could lead to down the road if you do well?

Haven't got Freja+ yet? No worries - it's easy and quick.