Times are tougher than usual, so one must be smart when shopping. Here are some tips for shopping with Freja in the physical and online worlds.

Kjell and Company, Stadium and Many More

Regardless of whether you shop for new sportswear at Stadium, gadgets at Kjell and Company, beauty products or maybe clothes at a chain store, show your digital ID card in Freja to register loyalty points at most major stores! Convenient for those who want to live wallet-free.

Prisjakt

Prisjakt allows you to compare product prices and helps millions of consumers make better purchasing decisions.

At Prisjakt, users can create lists, monitor prices and read reviews about stores and products. Find Prisjakt directly in Freja's Explore.

Refunder

A smart shopping service that gives you money back on everything you buy in over 1100 stores and many popular brands. It's free to use and become a member and registration with Freja is simple and safe. If you're already a Refunder member, log in smoothly with Freja.

You can also reach Refunder directly through the Freja app.

Resurs Bank

If you are planning larger purchases, rest easy in the knowledge that you can identify yourself with Freja during checkout and pay only once you have actually received and are satisfied with the product that you paid for.

With Resurs Bank's checkout service, you can 'buy now and pay later' at many stores and chains, for example Mio, Synsam, NetOnNet, Bauhaus, Kungsängen and many, many more.

How to do it?

Select invoice purchase during checkout and identify yourself with Freja at the time of purchase.

STUK - Studentkortet

STUK is a market-leading discount service with offers aimed specifically at students.

Log in in mere seconds by scanning the QR code with Freja. No fuss, typing or passwords. Check them out!