Freja eID : Stocks Coming Out on Top of the Crisis

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
After two pandemic years, inflation is soaring. In addition, the war in Ukraine has caused interest rates to rise. The stock market has been caught up in the perfect storm, and many stocks have taken a big hit. Can there be any winners in this situation though?

Axyer, a forum dedicated to discussion of stocks, conducted a survey and asked its members which stocks they considered would be the winners of the recent stock market drama. The result was unexpected since a certain share received almost 40% of the vote. What's more, the company is not from the industry one might guess. The other four stocks of the top picks came from other industries and one of them might not be so well known for Swedish stock traders.

Log in to Axyer with Freja to see the full list. If you're not a member of Axyer yet, you can register with Freja easily in one click with membership being completely free.

Axyer is Sweden's fastest growing discussion app for investments with more than 23,000 members. The main idea behind the project is to facilitate a better stock market climate and a reliable forum around various investment opportunities. Thanks to the fact that all Axyer users are identified with e-identification, the risk of false user account spreading misinformation is eliminated.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50,3 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
Net income 2022 -25,8 M -2,72 M -2,72 M
Net cash 2022 49,0 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 288 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 51,7%
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Development Manager
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)-23.62%30
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.54%215 961
SAP SE-20.46%128 176
SERVICENOW INC.-21.21%103 120
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.40%36 189
HUBSPOT, INC.-33.54%20 837