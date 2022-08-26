Freja eID : Student life – safer and simpler with Freja

Student life can be stressful and requires careful planning. With Frejas e-ID and digital ID-card in your mobile, it can be easier to relax and focus on studying. Just make sure that you have the highest level of Freja, Freja eID+ to be able to make use of all services. It is easy and quick to get it.

eduID for university studies

To access some services within the college world, you need to have an eduID. You can get this easily with Freja eID+ and it gives you access to IT-resources, log in to many universities, application to and confirmation of courses and much more. Create your eduID here.

Student card and discounts

STUK, or "Studentkortet" (the student card), is a market leading player for discounts and offers aimed for students specifically. Just scan the QR code with the Freja-app and log in directly without having to fill in sensitive data. Now you can enjoy unique offers and discounts for students. Check it out!

Refunderis a smart shopping service that gives you cash back on everything you shop at over 1 000 online shops and well known trademarks. It is free of charge to become a member and you register easily with Freja. Of course, if you are already a Refunder-member you can also log in smoothly with Freja.

School platforms

Freja works as an e-ID on many of the leading school platforms, for example, Skolplattformenand Öppna Skolplattformen, SkolIDfrom IST and Vklass. More school platforms are underway and if your school does not use Freja, make sure to tell the IT-department, it is usually not an issue to activate it.

Accommodation

Does the school start mean that you are moving as well? With Freja you can search and apply for a flat through Boplats Sverigethat right now has over 2 500 available flats. If you are staying in Stockholm Freja works at Bostadsförmedlingen. Freja also works in a large number of other municipalities and some of them have housing agencies as an e-service. Check out Freja's My Pagesto see if your municipality is on the list!

Notification of relocation

When you are moving, make sure to file a notification of relocation "flyttanmälan" to the Tax office "Skatteverket" so that you get the correct population registration address. This can easily be done with the e-service Skatteverkets e-tjänstwith Freja.

Electronic mail box

If you will be moving around a lot as a student it is very handy to get all your mail from the authorities to an electronic mail box. Min Myndighetspostis a free service that you can activate and use with Freja.

How do I get Freja eID+?

To get Freja eID+ you just need to make a quick, physical visit to one of the 2 000 agents throughout Sweden. It only takes about a minute and the only thing you need to take with you is your mobile phone and the ID-document you used when registering for Freja. The physical ID check is regulated by the government and is needed in order to get access to the e-services from the authorities, Freja ID-protection and much more. The list of all the agents can be found in the Freja app.

Why should I get Freja eID+?

Apart from identification to different services for yourself as a student, you can for example also access digital health care apps like "1177 Vårdguiden", The Public Employment Service and many more private and public e-services.