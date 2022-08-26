Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Freja eID Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  06:15 2022-08-26 am EDT
7.390 SEK   +1.23%
06:41aFREJA EID : The Swedish Election 2022 – all you need to know before you vote
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Who is there? Check others ID with Freja
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Student life – safer and simpler with Freja
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freja eID : Student life – safer and simpler with Freja

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Student life can be stressful and requires careful planning. With Frejas e-ID and digital ID-card in your mobile, it can be easier to relax and focus on studying. Just make sure that you have the highest level of Freja, Freja eID+ to be able to make use of all services. It is easy and quick to get it.

eduID for university studies

To access some services within the college world, you need to have an eduID. You can get this easily with Freja eID+ and it gives you access to IT-resources, log in to many universities, application to and confirmation of courses and much more. Create your eduID here.

Student card and discounts

STUK, or "Studentkortet" (the student card), is a market leading player for discounts and offers aimed for students specifically. Just scan the QR code with the Freja-app and log in directly without having to fill in sensitive data. Now you can enjoy unique offers and discounts for students. Check it out!

Refunderis a smart shopping service that gives you cash back on everything you shop at over 1 000 online shops and well known trademarks. It is free of charge to become a member and you register easily with Freja. Of course, if you are already a Refunder-member you can also log in smoothly with Freja.

School platforms

Freja works as an e-ID on many of the leading school platforms, for example, Skolplattformenand Öppna Skolplattformen, SkolIDfrom IST and Vklass. More school platforms are underway and if your school does not use Freja, make sure to tell the IT-department, it is usually not an issue to activate it.

Accommodation

Does the school start mean that you are moving as well? With Freja you can search and apply for a flat through Boplats Sverigethat right now has over 2 500 available flats. If you are staying in Stockholm Freja works at Bostadsförmedlingen. Freja also works in a large number of other municipalities and some of them have housing agencies as an e-service. Check out Freja's My Pagesto see if your municipality is on the list!

Notification of relocation

When you are moving, make sure to file a notification of relocation "flyttanmälan" to the Tax office "Skatteverket" so that you get the correct population registration address. This can easily be done with the e-service Skatteverkets e-tjänstwith Freja.

Electronic mail box

If you will be moving around a lot as a student it is very handy to get all your mail from the authorities to an electronic mail box. Min Myndighetspostis a free service that you can activate and use with Freja.

How do I get Freja eID+?

To get Freja eID+ you just need to make a quick, physical visit to one of the 2 000 agents throughout Sweden. It only takes about a minute and the only thing you need to take with you is your mobile phone and the ID-document you used when registering for Freja. The physical ID check is regulated by the government and is needed in order to get access to the e-services from the authorities, Freja ID-protection and much more. The list of all the agents can be found in the Freja app.

Why should I get Freja eID+?

Apart from identification to different services for yourself as a student, you can for example also access digital health care apps like "1177 Vårdguiden", The Public Employment Service and many more private and public e-services.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)
06:41aFREJA EID : The Swedish Election 2022 – all you need to know before you vote
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Who is there? Check others ID with Freja
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Student life – safer and simpler with Freja
PU
08/15FREJA EID : The Dogged Rebel Turns Five!
PU
08/12FREJA EID : Should I Add My ID to Freja Again?
PU
08/12FREJA EID : What's the Difference between Freja and BankID?
PU
08/12FREJA EID : Digitala Lagkassan – the Future of Smart
PU
08/11Freja eID Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/07FREJA EID : Norwegian BankID Under Attack by Russian Hackers
PU
07/07FREJA EID : Verify Your Identity with Freja on Qruiser
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33,4 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net income 2022 -33,0 M -3,12 M -3,12 M
Net cash 2022 37,0 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 138 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Freja eID Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,30 SEK
Average target price 9,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Development Manager
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)-63.46%13
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.83%204 906
SAP SE-29.66%102 359
SERVICENOW INC.-28.20%93 958
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.40%34 053
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-9.89%21 650