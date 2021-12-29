Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Freja eID Group AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 12/29 10:20:21 am
19.42 SEK   +0.41%
10:07aFREJA EID : 2022 Survey
PU
10:07aFREJA IN 2021 : an End-of-year Retrospective
PU
10:07aFREJA EID : Students Can Create Their eduID with Freja
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freja eID : Students Can Create Their eduID with Freja

12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
You can use Freja to quickly verify your personnummer when creating your eduID account. Please note that you need to have Freja eID Plus for this to work - check our registration guide to see how to get Freja eID Plus.

What is eduID?

An eduID grants students quick and easy access to various services and organisations related to higher education.

This means that there are fewer accounts that students need to keep track of since when you log in to one service, you are logged into all other related student services.

To learn more about what you can do with eduID, please visit their website.

What are other benefits of Freja?

Apart from completing your eduID personnummer confirmation quickly, you will be able to access more than 300 e-services in Sweden.

You will also have a digital ID card in the Freja mobile app that you can use to prove your identity at more than 5000 locations.

Finally, you will be able to store and show your Covid Certificate with Freja so that you can enter events and always have your proof of vaccination with you.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21,8 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2021 -46,4 M -5,11 M -5,11 M
Net cash 2021 28,0 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 365 M 40,3 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Freja eID Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,34 SEK
Average target price 27,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Chief Information Officer
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)12.88%40
ORACLE CORPORATION37.04%236 735
SAP SE16.47%166 654
SERVICENOW, INC.18.82%130 143
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.66%38 454
HUBSPOT, INC.68.04%31 476