Freja eID : Students Can Create Their eduID with Freja

You can use Freja to quickly verify your personnummer when creating your eduID account. Please note that you need to have Freja eID Plus for this to work - check our registration guide to see how to get Freja eID Plus.

What is eduID?

An eduID grants students quick and easy access to various services and organisations related to higher education.

This means that there are fewer accounts that students need to keep track of since when you log in to one service, you are logged into all other related student services.

To learn more about what you can do with eduID, please visit their website.

What are other benefits of Freja?

Apart from completing your eduID personnummer confirmation quickly, you will be able to access more than 300 e-services in Sweden.

You will also have a digital ID card in the Freja mobile app that you can use to prove your identity at more than 5000 locations.

Finally, you will be able to store and show your Covid Certificate with Freja so that you can enter events and always have your proof of vaccination with you.