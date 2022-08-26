Freja eID : The Swedish Election 2022 – all you need to know before you vote

On Sunday the 11th of September 2022 Swedes are going to the polls again. How shall you prepare before you vote? Who can vote? What are the rules at the polling station? We give you tips and advice in preparation for the Election 2022.

Who can vote?

In the parliamentary elections, all Swedish citizens over the age of 18 can vote. You must also be, or have been, registered in Sweden in order to have the right to vote.

The age limit also applies in elections to regional and municipal councils. Certain foreign citizens are allowed to vote there as well. Special rules also apply to Swedes abroad. Read more about the right to vote on the Swedish Electoral Agency's website.

How can I prepare in the best of ways?

All parties present their policies and election manifestos on their websites. Until the election, the major news media will report on various political developments and you will be able to hear the party leaders in various hearings and debates.

Most major news sites have so-called election compasses "Valkompasser" where you can read more about how the parties stand on important issues and then fill in what you think. In a few minutes you will receive an answer as to which party is closest to you. Here you see some of the election compasses available:

Valkompass SVT Nyheter

Valkompass DN

Valkompass SvD

Valkompass TV4

Valkompass Aftonbladet

How does it work to vote?

There are several ways to cast your vote. The most common is to go to a polling station on election day itself.

Step by step for voting at a polling station:

Take ballot envelopes and ballots. The ballot papers are displayed in a screened-off place in the premises. Prepare the vote behind a voting screen. Then leave your vote to the vote recipients and identify yourself Now you have voted! The polling stations mark you off in the voter's register and at the same time puts the ballot envelope or ballot envelopes in the ballot boxes.

Can I use Freja as identification?

You must be able to certify your identity when you vote. However, the Electoral Authority does not list which ID documents that can be used, but it is the person working at the polling stations who decides which ID documents are to be approved.

The requirement that your ID document must be valid is also not absolute, the Electoral Authority says on its website that an expired ID document can be used in some cases. They do not specify the conditions for this, so the safest thing to do is to bring a valid ID document.

If you completely lack an ID document, the Electoral Authority also allows someone else to certify your identity. In that case, that person must show an ID document.

Vote by proxy

Those who, due to old age, disability or illness, cannot get to the polling station themselves, can vote by courier. That means someone else is taking your vote there.

If you live abroad, you can vote by letter or at the embassies and consulates that accept votes.

How can I vote in advance?

You cannot vote digitally, but you can vote in advance. It is possible to vote already from the 24th of August 2022. Early voting takes place just like in the polling station, see above. It is each municipality that decides which premises that will have early voting, but it is usually, for example, in premises such as a library, cultural center or "Folkets hus".

Note that you can actually change your mind if you have voted early. If you vote again on election day, that vote is valid and your early vote is declared invalid.

More questions about the 2022 election? On the Electoral Authority's website, you will find detailed information about what we wrote above as well as common questions and answers. You can also ask your own questions.

Remember - make your voice heard!