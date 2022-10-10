Freja eID : There Is Still Hope When You Feel Hopeless

Freja would like to honour and draw attention to World Mental Health Day which takes place on 10 October this year.

Mental illness or simply feeling down is a common occurrence and can affect anyone. In fact, one in four people is affected by it at some point in their lives, with three out of four being affected indirectly through someone close to them. However, help can always be found.

The Story of Ellen: Getting Help Online

21-year-old Ellen from a medium-sized Swedish city lives with panic attacks and severe chronic pain after a car accident. Ellen is a prisoner in her own home because of her mental state and physical ailments. For a long time, she hesitated to contact healthcare until she discovered the possibility of digital healthcare meetings and chats. Because her healthcare visit happened in an online environment, she felt comfortable and secure enough to engage in it. To access these e-services, Ellen can use Freja, an option she could easily obtain on her own.

Among other things, Freja can be used to access 1177, Capio video meetings, digital doctor's offices and digital youth clinics across the country.

Shared Control in Freja

Freja also has the 'Shared Control' feature that can both help and encourage people who are afraid to use digital identities, or are lagging behind in using this technology.

With the Shared Control feature, a registered good man or 'god man', relative or other trusted person can co-sign actions in the Freja app for increased security.

Useful Links to Get Help

When you're feeling bad

For when you need help

Organisations and emergency services that can help you

Please remember - you are not alone and there is help out there in both the physical and digital worlds.