Freja eID : Update the Freja-app before December 16

During the week we have sent out an e-mail about the need to update Freja eID before the 16th of December, for continued use of the app. Some users who already have updated the app to the correct version have also received this e-mail. If you are one of those, please disregard the e-mail.

Your Freja app must be updated to the latest version 8.11.0 in order for us to guarantee full functionality after the 16th of December 2021. If you do not have automatic updates activated, please visit your app store and do the update.

If you have any questions regarding this, please contact our support on 08-38 88 58 or write to support@frejaeid.com. Our support are open every day between 8-22.