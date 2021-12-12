Log in
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
Freja eID : Update the Freja-app before December 16

12/12/2021 | 09:16am EST
During the week we have sent out an e-mail about the need to update Freja eID before the 16th of December, for continued use of the app. Some users who already have updated the app to the correct version have also received this e-mail. If you are one of those, please disregard the e-mail.

Your Freja app must be updated to the latest version 8.11.0 in order for us to guarantee full functionality after the 16th of December 2021. If you do not have automatic updates activated, please visit your app store and do the update.

If you have any questions regarding this, please contact our support on 08-38 88 58 or write to support@frejaeid.com. Our support are open every day between 8-22.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 14:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21,8 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2021 -46,4 M -5,12 M -5,12 M
Net cash 2021 28,0 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 352 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Chief Information Officer
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)9.03%39
ORACLE CORPORATION58.65%280 558
SAP SE11.34%159 315
SERVICENOW, INC.17.54%128 750
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.02%36 369
HUBSPOT, INC.82.45%34 175