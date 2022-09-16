Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Freja eID Group AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
  Report
2022-09-16
6.420 SEK   -2.73%
Freja eID : When Divorce Is Inevitable – What to Do

09/16/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Sometimes, life doesn't turn out the way we imagined and, unfortunately, divorce is the only way out. What should you take into consideration when life takes an unexpected turn and difficult decisions need to be made? How to prepare in the best way so that the separation goes as well as it can under the circumstances for everyone involved?

The rules on divorce are based on the principle that if someone wants a divorce, the court must respect it. Therefore, you never need to state any specific reason why you want a divorce. On the Swedish Courts' website there is a guide to divorce that can be useful to fill in together before you take the next step. Below we also list five simple but important tips that can facilitate the decision.

Five Tips to Make Divorce More Bearable

1. Mind the cut-off date

The day on which the divorce application is registered in the district court is the cut-off date; it is significant for the division of property. The assets and liabilities that are in the estate on this particular date are the ones included in the division of the estate. Basically, if your partner buys property after the cut-off date, it won't be included in the joint estate.

2. Think about your children

Look out for the best interests of the children. When you tell your children about your decision, make sure you have a plan that you can explain. What happens to the children in the short term? What happens to the children in the long term?

Remember that the children have the right to both their parents, but you as a parent do not have the right to your children according to the law.

3. Where will you live?

Housing is usually one of the biggest problems connected to divorce. The basic rule is that the person who has the greatest need for the home (often the person who has the main responsibility for the children) can stay and thus buy out the other one. What many people do not know is that there is something called the right to stay, that is, the district court can assess who has the right to stay while waiting for the division of property.

4. What happens to the money?

In a divorce, there must be a division of property and it can in principle be done in any way, if you agree. If you do not agree, property division rules apply, which means that each is entitled to exactly half of the estate after deducting all debts. The exceptions are occupational pensions, benefits from insurance and personal property.

5. Last but not least - take care of yourself!

Divorce is one of the most stressful things a person can go through. It's crucial you take care of yourself as best you can and seek help if you find that you're not functional in everyday life.

Once you have made your decision, you need to make a joint application for divorce via the Swedish Courts' e-service. You may access it securely with Freja eID+.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
