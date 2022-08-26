Log in
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
  Report
2022-08-26
7.390 SEK   +1.23%
06:41aFREJA EID : The Swedish Election 2022 – all you need to know before you vote
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Who is there? Check others ID with Freja
PU
06:41aFREJA EID : Student life – safer and simpler with Freja
PU
Freja eID : Who is there? Check others ID with Freja

08/26/2022
Are you buying something from another private individual online? Are you meeting up with someone from a dating site? Or does it seems a bit odd with that person wanting a deposit for the rent on the flat you found for on the webb?

To identify yourself electronically to authorities and companies is something that we have gotten used to. Thanks to your e-ID the e-service can be sure that you are who you say you are - and thanks to this safety measure you can attend to your personal errands online.

But how do you check that a private individual really is who he/she say they are online? Fraud is increasing dramatically and the fraudsters always act under false flag. It is a matter of all kinds of fraud - from romance scams on dating sites to fraudsters asking you to pay in advance for something that you will never get.

With Freja you can check the identity of someone without meeting up - and you can identify yourself to other privat individuals from your Freja app. This is how it works:

  1. The person identifying themselves open their ID-card in the Freja app
  2. Tap on "Dela mina uppgifter" at the bottom of the ID-screen
  3. Choose how to share; SMS, e-mail, Messenger, WhatsApp or the channel that you and the receiver have agreed upon
  4. The recipient now gets a secure link to Freja that shows your digital ID-card

Feel free to share your ID with a friend to see how easy it is!

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
