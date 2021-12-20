Log in
Freja eID : for Swedes Living Abroad

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For regulatory reasons, Swedes living abroad haven't been able to register in Freja eID. The pace at which Sweden's online services have been digitising and shifting more and more interaction into the digital world have caused them to wind up in another sort of digital exclusionthat we in Freja are trying to combat.

Therefore, we are happy to announce that Swedes living abroad can now complete their registration in Freja with the appropriate ID document.

How long you have been abroad matters

The length of time you have been living outside of Sweden determines whether you are still in the Swedish Population Register. This, in turn, determines

If you have been living outside of Sweden for fewer than 3 years, you still exist in the Swedish Population Register:

  • You may register Freja eID with any of the ID documents available in the app.
  • You may also get Freja eID Plus to log in to government services such as Skatteverket, Pensionsmyndigheten, 1177 etc.
  • Freja eID Plus is free but does require a visit to a vetting agent in Sweden.

If you have been living outside of Sweden for more than 3 years, you are not in the Swedish Population Register anymore:

  • You may register Freja eID, but you must use your Swedish passport. Otherwise, we cannot approve you.
  • Additionally, you are not eligible to get Freja eID Plus.
  • You can still log in to services that do not require Freja eID Plus such as Alecta.

These are the rules set by the Swedish Agency for Digital Government.

What are the benefits of using Freja?

For Swedes living abroad, you will gain access to more than 300 online services connected to Freja eID.

The function to digitally store and show your Covid Certificate - your vaccination data, and test and recovery results will also become available.

Finally, when you are visiting back home, you will be able to use the digital ID card in Freja instead of your ID at more than 5000 locations.

That's not all though as Freja has many other features waiting for you!

How to get Freja for Swedes living abroad?

We have a detailed registration guide on our website if you prefer that, but in summary:

  1. Download Freja eID (if you don't have it)
  2. Register your email and set a PIN
  3. Add your photo and ID document to the app so we can verify you
  4. Once you are verified you need to visit one of our vetting agents in Sweden to get Freja eID Plus

Again, please note that if you would like to get Freja eID Plus to access services such as 1177 and Skatteverket, you must be in the Swedish Population Register i.e. have not been living outside of Sweden for longer than 3 years.

If you have any questions please see our FAQs or don't hesitate to get in touch with us.

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
