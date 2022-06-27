Freja eID : – the e-ID for inclusion

For everyone - of course it should be for everyone. Everyone should be able to join the digital society, no one should be left out.

Every 10th person that you meet stands outside of the digitalization. That is not feasible. Freja has, already since the beginning, put a lot of effort into creating functions for inclusion which means that a large amount of groups in the society are now able to use an e-ID:

Independence . No need for the user to be a customer at a certain bank to get an e-ID.

. No need for the user to be a customer at a certain bank to get an e-ID. Shared control . A legal guardian or a relative can counter sign with their e-ID.

. A legal guardian or a relative can counter sign with their e-ID. Protected identity . This group of people can get e-ID from Freja.

. This group of people can get e-ID from Freja. Accessibility . Youths, elderly and disabled can get Freja easily without having to book a meeting with the bank.

. Youths, elderly and disabled can get Freja easily without having to book a meeting with the bank. Physical identification. Freja contains a physical ID-card which means that youths and others who do not have an ID-card no longer need to walk around with their passport that is theft-attractive.

Freja is for everyone!