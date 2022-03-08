Fremantle Community Financial Services : Half-Yearly Financial Report for period ending 31 December 2021

FREMANTLE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

ABN 41 114 925 174

Interim Financial Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors submit the financial report of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year are:

Debra Anne Rule

Arnold Bart Houwen

John Alexander Bird

Luke Hall

Sharon Rudderham

Hannah Sutton

David Stone

Principle Activities

Fremantle Community Financial Services Ltd (the Company) operates the Fremantle Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank Limited, pursuant to a franchise agreement.

Review of Operations

The loss of the Company after providing for income tax amounted to $59,419 (2020: loss $26,852).

The Company's income is derived from a margin profit share based on the Company's overall book value. Operational costs of the Fremantle branch of Bendigo Bank are subsequently paid from this margin profit share. At the end of each year the Company's board resolves how much of the profits from that year are available to support local community groups and activities in the next succeeding year.

The Company provides funds to support the Fremantle region's community. The Company and its stakeholders look forward to achieving further growth in Fremantle as the city's population rises, as marketing initiatives have effect, and as Fremantle's economic fortunes improve. Much of the community support payment occurs during the first half of each year, which diminishes first half profits.

The company has experienced significant costs in relation to keeping good staff, and delays and related costs in relation to moving to new stable premises. These have hit the "bottom line" hard, and the board is focusing on staffing and striving to achieve a move to new stable premises as soon as possible. In addition, during the half year to 31st December 2021, the banking market in the Fremantle area has remained very difficult. Interest rates have remained subdued, resulting in continued low margins. The board and the branch continue to focus on the above issues while retaining, and thereafter increasing, profitable funds under management.

The half year to 31st December 2021 shows a small decrease in profit share income from the previous year. Overall profitability will improve as the community contribution commitments dry up in the second half of the year. Additionally, lending book value is starting to climb again. Company running costs also continue to be a focus, as the business seeks to streamline operations. The Board's focus is currently particularly on premises costs.

2