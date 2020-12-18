Fremont Adds Mac Jackson, Former Chief Geologist of Gold Standard Ventures, to Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (FSE: FR2) (OTCQB: FRERF) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mac Jackson, the former Chief Geologist of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard"), has joined the Company's advisory board. Mr. Jackson directed the technical work at Gold Standard's Railroad-Pinion project (see Figure 1 for the location of Railroad-Pinion), which resulted in several new discoveries, including the Dark Star deposit.

"I'm very pleased to announce that Mac has agreed to join Fremont's advisory board," said Blaine Monaghan, CEO of Fremont. "Mr. Jackson developed the geologic model for the North Bullion deposit and directed the technical work that led to the discovery of the Dark Star deposit at Railroad-Pinion. Mac's deep understanding and knowledge of the Railroad-Pinion district, located at the southern end of the Carlin Trend, will prove invaluable as Fremont prepares to launch its maiden drill program at the North Carlin gold project, located at the northern end of the Carlin Trend."







Figure 1: Location of Fremont's project and Gold Standard's Railroad-Pinion project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/70582_9effb326d4adfabc_002full.jpg

About Mac Jackson

Prior to working with Gold Standard, Mr. Jackson worked for Newmont Mining Corporation where he contributed to the discovery of the West Leeville and Turf deposits on the Carlin Trend and the Fiber Line deposit at Twin Creeks. Mac is a certified geologist and has published and presented several technical papers. Mr. Jackson holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Nevada-Reno and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College.

North Carlin highlights:

Owned 100% by Fremont, North Carlin is over 42 km2 in size and is comprised of three claim groups (Alkali, Coyote, and Rossi) located at the northern end of Nevada's prolific Carlin Trend.

The Carlin Trend is one of the richest gold mining districts in the world having produced over 84 million ounces of gold since the early 1960s1; Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin Complex hosts 30 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category2.

North Carlin is approximately 6 km north of and on-strike of Nevada Gold Mines/Premier Gold Mines' South Arturo mine, where recent drilling intersected 39.6 metres of 17.11 g/t gold3, and 12 km northwest of Nevada Gold Mines' Goldstrike mine, which hosts 11.1 million ounces gold in the measured and indicated category2. The western edge of North Carlin is approximately 6 km east of Hecla Mining Company's Hollister mine.

Situated in a strategic geological setting for the discovery of a major gold deposit, Fremont has developed several drill targets based on soil geochemistry, gravity and geomagnetic surveys, and the projection of key faults that control gold mineralization in the Carlin Trend (see Figure 2).

Fremont has permitted 14 drill sites at North Carlin and plans to drill a minimum of three holes, totaling 1,500 metres, in a reverse circulation drill program. The fully funded drill program is expected to commence during the first week of January.

Figure 2: Carlin Trend faults

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/70582_9effb326d4adfabc_003full.jpg

About Fremont Gold

Founded by geologists that have a track record of making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries, Fremont has assembled a portfolio of quality gold projects located in Nevada's most prolific gold trends. The Company's property portfolio includes North Carlin, a new discovery opportunity, Cobb Creek, which hosts a historic resource, Griffon, a past producing gold mine, and Hurricane, which has returned significant gold intercepts in past drilling.

1 Muntean, J.L. 2016. Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Publication MI-2014

2 Carlin Complex Technical Report (March 2020)

3 Premier Gold Mines Limited news release dated September 21, 2020

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Fremont's President, a P.G. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

CEO

Fremont Gold Ltd.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Information

Fremont Gold Ltd.

Blaine Monaghan, CEO

Telephone: +1 604-676-5664

www.fremontgold.net

https://twitter.com/GoldFremont

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fremont-gold/

Investor Inquiries

G2 Consultants Corp.

Telephone: +1 778-678-9050

Email: ir@fremontgold.net

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "hope", "will be", "expected" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this and other press releases include but are not limited to the planned start of drilling at North Carlin, and the discovery of a major gold deposit at North Carlin. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Fremont undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70582