Fremont Gold : 2022 MD&A

Fremont Gold Ltd. Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended March 31, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Fremont Gold Ltd. ("Fremont" or the "Company") has been prepared as at July 28, 2022. It is intended to be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2022. All of the financial information presented in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") unless otherwise noted. All monetary amounts, including comparatives, are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The Company's year-end is March 31. Accordingly, references to Q4 2022 herein refer to the three months ended March 31, 2022. Dennis Moore, P.G., President and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this MD&A. Overview Fremont has assembled a portfolio of gold projects located in Nevada's most prolific gold trends. The Company's property portfolio includes Cobb Creek, which hosts a historic mineral resource estimate, Grif- fon, a past producing gold mine, North Carlin, a new discovery opportunity, and Hurricane, which has returned significant gold intercepts from surface in past drilling. The Company has also been actively seeking project development opportunities in the form of properties in jurisdictions both within and outside North America to complement the Company's existing portfolio of properties in Nevada. The Company holds its mineral property interests through its wholly owned subsidiary, Intermont Exploration Corp. Highlights The year ended March 31, 2022 and the period ended July 28, 2022 were highlighted by the following activities and initiatives: Finance The balance of cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2022 was $141,819 (March 31, 2021: $213,870) and the net working capital balance deficit as at this date was $151,539 (March 31, 2021: net working capital balance of $145,188)

In July 2021, the Company closed a $621,985 private placement (see 'Liquidity and going concern')

In May 2022, the Company announced that it was consolidating its common shares on a ten for one basis. After giving effect to the consolidation, the Company had 14,611,431 common shares issued and outstanding (see 'Outstanding share data'). For accounting purposes, recognition of the Consolida- tion has been made retroactively such that all share and per share numbers presented in the audited Page 2

2022 consolidated financial statements and this MD&A have been adjusted to reflect the Consolidation In July 2022, the Company closed a $1,200,920 private placement (see 'Liquidity and going concern')

In order to preserve cash, management has agreed to defer payment of remuneration. The total amount owing to the President and CEO, the CFO and the VP Exploration in connection with deferred remu- neration and unreimbursed expenditures incurred on behalf of the Company as at March 31, 2022 was $269,837 (see 'Liquidity and going concern') Exploration and evaluation In May 2021, the Company announced partial drill results from the three-hole, 1,910 metre reverse circulation drill program at North Carlin (see 'North Carlin')

three-hole, 1,910 metre reverse circulation drill program at North Carlin (see 'North Carlin') In August 2021, the Company announced that it has initiated a four-phase exploration program at Cobb Creek (see 'Cobb Creek')

four-phase exploration program at Cobb Creek (see 'Cobb Creek') Exploration activity undertaken in Q1 2022 was limited following the completion of the reverse cir- culation drill program at North Carlin in Q4 2021

Exploration and related activity undertaken in Q2 and Q3 2022 was directed to Cobb Creek including the initiation of geological mapping, rock chip sampling, a new systematic soil geochemical survey and a ground magnetic survey; results of the soil survey were returned and new anomalies in gold and pathfinder elements were identified that were previously unknown

Q4 2022 exploration activity was limited to further geological and alteration mapping and structural interpretation of the greater Cobb Creek project area.

An additional 89 claims were recorded at Cobb Creek to the north and southeast of the existing claim block

Reclamation work was undertaken at Hurricane and Griffon in Q1 2022 and subsequent thereto, and at North Carlin in Q2 2022 Project development During the second half of fiscal 2022, management was actively seeking project development opportu- nities in the form of properties in jurisdictions both within and outside North America to complement the Company's existing portfolio of properties in Nevada. Sixteen different projects were visited and evaluated in three separate mineralogical provinces in four different jurisdictions. The Company is also actively looking at opportunities to maximise the value of certain of its Nevada properties Other In May 2021, the Company announced that Blaine Monaghan had left the Company. The Company's

President, Dennis Moore, has been appointed CEO on an interim basis 2022 overview of operations Exploration in fiscal 2022 was concentrated at Cobb Creek, where soil and rock chip surveys and geologic mapping were performed. Results of the soil survey were encouraging with several strong anomalies in gold and pathfinder elements identified. Rock chip analytical results are still pending. A drill program consisting of eight holes, either by reverse circulation or coring, has been planned and a Plan of Operations is being produced by an external contractor. Reclamation of the trenches at Hurricane was completed and the bond with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") was partially released and returned. Drill site and road reclamation were partially completed at Griffon and North Carlin. Soil sample results were re-evaluated at both Griffon and North Carlin, resulting in upgraded anomalies and the selection of future drill targets. Page 3

Discussions have been held with several interested parties regarding the sale of Fremont's non-core assets. As at July 28, 2022, no agreement had been reached with any parties. Cobb Creek Cobb Creek is an advanced-stage exploration project comprised of 318 unpatented mining claims located in Elko County, Nevada. In addition to the 318 mining claims reflected in the option agreement (see 'Option agreement' below), the Company has also staked 143 mining claims in the adjacent area of which 89 federal lode claims on the northern and eastern sides of the Cobb Creek project were recorded with BLM in Q3 2022. 2022 exploration activity In August 2021, the Company announced that it had initiated a four-phase exploration program at Cobb Creek. The first three phases were comprised of geologic mapping and rock chip sampling, a detailed ground magnetic survey and a comprehensive soil sampling program across the entire property. The fourth phase will be a drilling program based on the results of the first three phases. Geologic mapping, a ground magnetic survey and a geochemical soil survey were completed in Q3 2022. The magnetic survey was completed in the northern part of the field area and did not reveal much about bedrock because of the influence of near-surfacepost-mineral volcanic rocks. Laboratory results from the soil sampling program were received in Q3 2022 and revealed four new anomalies in gold and pathfinder elements in areas of bedrock exposure in the main part of the claim block and anomalies visible through volcanic cover in the northern part of the block. The anomalies coincide with mapped and inferred fault trends and suggest a mineralized zone at the intersection of structures beneath volcanic cover. Based on the soil survey results, nine potential drill sites have been selected and a Plan of Operations was being produced by an external contractor as at July 28, 2022. A total of $51,663 was incurred on exploration expenditures on the Cobb Creek property in the year ended March 31, 2022 (a negligible amount in the year ended March 31, 2021), and $190,623 was incurred on claim maintenance costs (including US$ 50,000 in option payments) and claim acquisitions during the year ($263,413 in the in the year ended March 31, 2021). 2023 outlook Following from the successful geochemical soil sampling program completed in Q3 2022, management has identified eight proposed drill sites at Cobb Creek and initiated the required drill permit application process. Once permitting is in place, management intends to commence a minimum five-hole,1,500-meter drill program. The commencement of the drill program was initially planned for late summer 2022, however, delays with the US Forest Service may delay the start of the program until the spring of 2023. Option agreement In September 2019, the Company entered into an option agreement with Clover Nevada II, LLC ("Clover"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Contact Gold Corp., to acquire a 100% interest in the Cobb Creek property. In September 2020, the Company announced that it had amended the terms of its option agreement relating to the Cobb Creek gold project. Page 4