    FRE   CA35728V2075

FREMONT GOLD LTD.

(FRE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:10 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.1150 CAD   -11.54%
FREMONT GOLD : 2022 md&a
PU
FREMONT GOLD : 2022 financial statements
PU
Fremont Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Fremont Gold : 2022 financial statements

07/29/2022 | 09:13pm EDT
Fremont Gold Ltd.

An Exploration Stage Company

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MARCH 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Company were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and within the framework of the significant accounting policies in the notes to these financial statements. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

A system of accounting and control is maintained in order to provide reasonable assurance that the assets are safeguarded and that transactions are properly recorded and executed in accordance with management's authorization. The system includes established policies and procedures, the selection and training of qualified persons, and the appropriate delegation of authority and segregation of responsibilities for a corporation of the size of Fremont Gold Ltd.

The Board of Directors, based on recommendations from its Audit Committee, reviews and approves the consolidated financial statements and MD&A. The Audit Committee meets with management and the Company's independent auditors to ensure that management is fulfilling its responsibility to maintain financial controls and systems and to make recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval of all financial information released to the public. The Audit Committee also meets with the independent auditors to discuss the scope and the results of the audit and the audit report prior to submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for approval.

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 has been audited on behalf of the shareholders by the Company's independent auditors, DeVisser Gray LLP, in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. The auditor's report outlines the scope of their audit and their opinion on these consolidated financial statements.

"Dennis Moore"

"Paul Hansed"

__________________________

________________________

Dennis Moore

Paul Hansed

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

July 28, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Fremont Gold Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Fremont Gold Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has no source of revenue and is considered to be in the exploration stage. As stated in Note 1, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon it ability to obtain additional funding from loans or equity financings. These matters, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in "Management's Discussion and Analysis" but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is G. Cameron Dong.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, BC, Canada

July 28, 2022

Fremont Gold Ltd.

Consolidated statements of financial position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

141,819

$

213,870

Marketable securities

5

-

42,500

Accounts receivable

49,832

50,946

Prepaid expenses

13,213

20,061

Total Current assets

204,864

327,377

Non-current assets

Mineral properties

6

2,396,870

2,052,671

Fixed assets

9,887

17,794

Reclamation bonds

7

72,770

115,533

Total Assets

$

2,684,391

$

2,513,375

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

86,566

$

158,600

Due to related parties

12

269,837

23,589

Total Current liabilities

356,403

182,189

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8(a)

16,492,210

15,888,325

Warrant reserve

8(b)

291,763

286,947

Stock option reserve

8(c)

1,638,055

1,504,620

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(17,448)

(6,796)

Accumulated deficit

(16,076,592)

(15,341,910)

Total Shareholders' equity

2,327,988

2,331,186

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' equity

$

2,684,391

$

2,513,375

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Notes 7, 8(c) and 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Randall Chatwin"

"Michael Williams"

Randall Chatwin, Director

Michael Williams, Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fremont Gold Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 01:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
