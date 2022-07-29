Fremont Gold : 2022 financial statements

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 has been audited on behalf of the shareholders by the Company's independent auditors, DeVisser Gray LLP, in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. The auditor's report outlines the scope of their audit and their opinion on these consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors, based on recommendations from its Audit Committee, reviews and approves the consolidated financial statements and MD&A. The Audit Committee meets with management and the Company's independent auditors to ensure that management is fulfilling its responsibility to maintain financial controls and systems and to make recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval of all financial information released to the public. The Audit Committee also meets with the independent auditors to discuss the scope and the results of the audit and the audit report prior to submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for approval.

A system of accounting and control is maintained in order to provide reasonable assurance that the assets are safeguarded and that transactions are properly recorded and executed in accordance with management's authorization. The system includes established policies and procedures, the selection and training of qualified persons, and the appropriate delegation of authority and segregation of responsibilities for a corporation of the size of Fremont Gold Ltd.

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Company were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and within the framework of the significant accounting policies in the notes to these financial statements. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Fremont Gold Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Fremont Gold Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has no source of revenue and is considered to be in the exploration stage. As stated in Note 1, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon it ability to obtain additional funding from loans or equity financings. These matters, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in "Management's Discussion and Analysis" but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.