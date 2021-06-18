Fremont Petroleum : Directors Disputed Claim

Fremont Petroleum Corporation announces that today it has lodged an application in the Supreme Court of NSW to set aside two Statutory Demands lodged by Resilient Investment Group Pty Ltd, a company controlled by a non-executive Director of Fremont, Mr Thomas Peter Crown.
