  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPL   AU000000FPL7

FREMONT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD

(FPL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/18
0.005 AUD   +25.00%
05:37pFREMONT PETROLEUM  : Directors Disputed Claim
PU
06/09Fremont Petroleum Expects Higher June Quarter Oil Sales
MT
05/26FREMONT PETROLEUM  : Oil Sales exceed 13,000 barrels for the June Quarter to date
PU
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fremont Petroleum : Directors Disputed Claim

06/18/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Fremont Petroleum Corporation announces that today it has lodged an application in the Supreme Court of NSW to set aside two Statutory Demands lodged by Resilient Investment Group Pty Ltd, a company controlled by a non-executive Director of Fremont, Mr Thomas Peter Crown.

Disclaimer

Fremont Petroleum Corporation published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 21:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,60 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2020 -9,16 M -6,85 M -6,85 M
Net Debt 2020 2,07 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart FREMONT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREMONT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Brian Hart Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Lonny L. Haugen Chief Financial Officer
Simon W. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart J. Middleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Samuel Jarvis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREMONT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD66.67%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%79 629
CNOOC LIMITED20.61%50 829
EOG RESOURCES, INC.63.28%47 523
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.52%41 553
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.29%38 423