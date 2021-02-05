Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  French Connection Group PLC    FCCN   GB0033764746

FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC

(FCCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French Connection : British retailer French Connection receives takeover approaches

02/05/2021 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a French Connection store in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer French Connection is in takeover talks with two possible suitors, it said on Friday.

The group said it had received one approach from Spotlight Brands in conjunction with Gordon Brothers International and another from Go Global Retail in conjunction with HMJ International Services Ltd.

French Connection said the talks were at a very early stage and there was no certainty an offer would be made, although any offer was likely to be in cash.

The group was a force in the British fashion market in the 1990s but has not been profitable in nearly a decade.

Its shares closed on Thursday at 15.7 pence, giving it a market capitalisation of just 15 million pounds ($20.5 million).

Under UK takeover rules Spotlight Brands and Go Global Retail have until March 5 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

(Reporting by James Davey: editing by Carmel Crimmins)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
02/04FRENCH CONNECTION : British retailer French Connection receives takeover approac..
RE
2020FRENCH CONNECTION : Secures $6.5 Million Loan for US Operations
MT
2020London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
2020EUROPE : European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide
RE
2020London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
2020European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide
RE
2020FRENCH CONNECTION : Retailer French Connection loss triples on virus hit, shares..
RE
2020French Connection says could run out of cash within months
RE
2020FRENCH CONNECTION : Trading Update May 20 (pdf)
PU
2020FRENCH CONNECTION : COVID-19 Update (pdf)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 120 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2020 -7,90 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net Debt 2020 21,9 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
French Connection Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,16 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Anthony Solomon Marks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Pryce Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee James Williams CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sarah Curran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC53.81%21
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.38%94 118
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.57%89 613
KERING SA-8.80%81 568
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.17%41 952
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.83%35 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ