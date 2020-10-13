Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  French Connection Group PLC    FCCN   GB0033764746

FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC

(FCCN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/13 04:52:21 am
7.5 GBX   -16.20%
04:54aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
04:53aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
04:32aEUROPE : European shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:53am EDT

* Johnson & Johnson suspends COVID-19 vaccine trials

* All eyes on EU summit for progress on Brexit trade deal

* French Connection Group tumbles as sales plunge

* FTSE 100 falls 0.3%, FTSE 250 drops 0.6%

Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns around the timeline of a COVID-19 vaccine and new business curbs hit risk appetite ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero , travel and leisure and financial stocks.

Johnson & Johnson said it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying a high-profile effort to contain the global pandemic.

The FTSE pharmaceuticals sector lost 0.3%, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 shed 0.2%.

"(The vaccine news) definitely took some steam out of the U.S. market and it definitely became the talking point of the morning in terms of market sentiment," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine and global stimulus have helped UK equity benchmarks rise from their coronavirus-driven lows in March, but they have lagged their U.S. and European peers as data points to a slowing domestic economic recovery.

Figures on Tuesday showed Britain's unemployment rate rose more than expected in the three months to August to its highest in more than three years and new restrictions announced on Monday are likely to make that level worse, analysts said.

Separate surveys showed British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month, while grocery sales growth accelerated in September.

Shares of Tesco Plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc were up more than 1%.

Focus later in the week will be on a European Union summit, which is the self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal.

In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 18.4% after posting a plunge in first-half sales due to the health crisis. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 28837.52 Delayed Quote.1.05%
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC -16.20% 7.5 Delayed Quote.-75.55%
NASDAQ 100 3.09% 12088.105572 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.56% 11876.259158 Delayed Quote.29.06%
S&P 500 1.64% 3534.22 Delayed Quote.7.63%
TESCO PLC 1.20% 221.7788 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 1.42% 174.881 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
04:54aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
04:53aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
04:32aEUROPE : European shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty
RE
04:27aEuropean shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty
RE
03:25aFRENCH CONNECTION : Retailer French Connection loss triples on virus hit, shares..
RE
05/19French Connection says could run out of cash within months
RE
05/19FRENCH CONNECTION : Trading Update May 20 (pdf)
PU
03/24FRENCH CONNECTION : COVID-19 Update (pdf)
PU
03/23FRENCH CONNECTION : Holding(s) in Company (pdf)
PU
03/10French Connection posts full year loss as UK high-street competition weighs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 120 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2020 -7,90 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 21,9 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,65 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
French Connection Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Anthony Solomon Marks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Pryce Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee James Williams CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sarah Curran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC-75.55%11
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-22.96%89 140
KERING SA0.72%87 024
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.6.38%67 056
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.27%35 116
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-15.03%30 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group