Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change Of Director's Interest
09/03/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 3, 2020 17:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference
SG200903OTHRGW7P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Dennis Au
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
02/09/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,412 bytes)
Disclaimer
Frencken Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:59:07 UTC
Sales 2020
621 M
455 M
455 M
Net income 2020
39,7 M
29,1 M
29,1 M
Net cash 2020
97,1 M
71,1 M
71,1 M
P/E ratio 2020
11,5x
Yield 2020
2,68%
Capitalization
452 M
331 M
331 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,57x
EV / Sales 2021
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
3 400
Free-Float
64,7%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
1,26 SGD
Last Close Price
1,06 SGD
Spread / Highest target
34,7%
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
0,00%
