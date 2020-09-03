Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change Of Director's Interest

09/03/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2020 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference SG200903OTHRGW7P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dennis Au
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 02/09/2020

Frencken Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:59:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 621 M 455 M 455 M
Net income 2020 39,7 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net cash 2020 97,1 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 452 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frencken Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,26 SGD
Last Close Price 1,06 SGD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Anwar Au President & Executive Director
Soon Chai Gooi Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman
Liang Horng Wang Vice President-Operations
Yean Choon Chin Chief Financial Officer
Chor Leong Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED14.59%331
ATLAS COPCO AB8.40%54 127
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.31%46 478
FANUC CORPORATION-5.68%34 648
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.89%27 555
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.31%26 547
