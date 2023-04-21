Frendy Energy confirms board members and board of auditors

(Alliance News) - The shareholders' meeting of Frendy Energy Spa has appointed the five-member board of directors, confirming Marco Stangalino as chairman, the company announced Friday.

Joining the board are Roberto Buccelli, Renzo Gian Alessio Capolla, Lucrezia Geraci and independent Graziano Molinari, all drawn from the only list submitted by the majority shareholder, Edison Spa, and who already served as directors of Frendy Energy. The term of office of the board of directors was set at three fiscal years and, therefore, until the shareholders' meeting to approve the 2025 budget.

The meeting also appointed, based on nominations also submitted by the majority shareholder, the board of statutory auditors, which will serve for three fiscal years. The board is composed of Ferdinando Superti Furga, who was appointed chairman of the board of auditors, Renato Colavolpe and Luigi Migliavacca, as acting auditors, as in the previous three-year term, and Annamaria Aldé and Marco Armarolli, as alternate auditors.

The board of directors, which met after the meeting, confirmed the chairman, Marco Stangalino, also as chief executive officer, giving him the relevant delegated powers, in continuity with past ones; it also confirmed, similarly to the previous three-year term, director Lucrezia Geraci as vice chairman and director Roberto Buccelli as investor relations manager.

Frendy Energy's stock closed Friday up 4.8 percent at EUR0.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

