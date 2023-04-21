Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Frendy Energy S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    FDE   IT0004819857

FRENDY ENERGY S.P.A.

(FDE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.2200 EUR   +4.76%
Frendy Energy confirms board members and board of auditors

04/21/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The shareholders' meeting of Frendy Energy Spa has appointed the five-member board of directors, confirming Marco Stangalino as chairman, the company announced Friday.

Joining the board are Roberto Buccelli, Renzo Gian Alessio Capolla, Lucrezia Geraci and independent Graziano Molinari, all drawn from the only list submitted by the majority shareholder, Edison Spa, and who already served as directors of Frendy Energy. The term of office of the board of directors was set at three fiscal years and, therefore, until the shareholders' meeting to approve the 2025 budget.

The meeting also appointed, based on nominations also submitted by the majority shareholder, the board of statutory auditors, which will serve for three fiscal years. The board is composed of Ferdinando Superti Furga, who was appointed chairman of the board of auditors, Renato Colavolpe and Luigi Migliavacca, as acting auditors, as in the previous three-year term, and Annamaria Aldé and Marco Armarolli, as alternate auditors.

The board of directors, which met after the meeting, confirmed the chairman, Marco Stangalino, also as chief executive officer, giving him the relevant delegated powers, in continuity with past ones; it also confirmed, similarly to the previous three-year term, director Lucrezia Geraci as vice chairman and director Roberto Buccelli as investor relations manager.

Frendy Energy's stock closed Friday up 4.8 percent at EUR0.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON S.P.A. -1.25% 1.426 Delayed Quote.6.18%
ENERGY S.P.A. -1.25% 3.17 Delayed Quote.33.20%
FRENDY ENERGY S.P.A. 4.76% 0.22 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 1,21 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net income 2022 -3,27 M -3,58 M -3,58 M
Net Debt 2022 1,27 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart FRENDY ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Frendy Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENDY ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Stangalino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Graziano Molinari Independent Director
Roberto Buccelli Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Renzo Gian Alessio Capolla Director
Lucrezia Geraci Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRENDY ENERGY S.P.A.-3.67%14
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.19%22 334
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.06%18 386
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.42%6 224
NEOEN-21.49%4 521
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-0.03%3 599
