Frenkel Topping Group PLC - Manchester-based professional and financial services firm focused on asset protection - Says subsidiary Cardinal Management Ltd will partner with a new major trauma centre, John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford. Says this is Cardinal's tenth partnership with a trauma centre under its Major Trauma Signposting programme. Does not provide financial details. Adds partnership drives the company's growth in assets under management. Cardinal is a Salford, England-based company which offers guidance to patients who have suffered complex injuries. Frenkel Topping acquired Cardinal in January last year.

Frenkel Topping Chief Executive Officer Richard Fraser says: "This achievement demonstrates our team's expertise and capabilities, showcases the strength of our business. We recognise the contributions made by each member involved in this success."

Current stock price: 64.00 pence, up 2.4% on Thursday

12-month change: down 12%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

