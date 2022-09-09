Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frequency Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEIM   US3580101067

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.

(FEIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:28 2022-09-09 pm EDT
6.190 USD   -0.16%
04:02pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL : Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
04:02pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL : Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
07/29Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Selection of its High Precision Oscillators and Frequency Generation Products for a Critical Military Satellite System
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Electronics Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results Conference Call: Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

09/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022, on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Webcast@issuersdirect.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 743477 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 46545). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through December 13, 2022.

About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

Telephone:     (516) 794-4500 ext.5000         WEBSITE:     www.freqelec.com


All news about FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
04:02pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 1ST : Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
04:02pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 1ST : Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
07/29Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Selection of its High Precision Oscillators ..
GL
07/29Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Selection of its High Precision Oscillators ..
AQ
07/29Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Selection of Its High Precision Oscillators ..
CI
07/14FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/14Tranche Update on Frequency Electronics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
07/13TRANSCRIPT : Frequency Electronics, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
CI
07/13FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Announces Year End Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/13FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,66 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 57,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas McClelland President, CEO & Chief Scientist
Steven L. Bernstein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Lance W. Lord Chairman
Richard Schwartz Independent Director
Russell M. Sarachek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.-37.88%58
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.84%90 326
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.49%67 287
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.26%57 052
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.00%49 474
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.59%36 938