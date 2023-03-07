Advanced search
    FEIM   US3580101067

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.

(FEIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:13:36 2023-03-07 am EST
6.580 USD   +2.81%
Frequency Electronics Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results Conference Call : Thursday March 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
01/17Frequency Electronics Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17Frequency Electronics, Inc. Names Tom McClelland as Permanent President and CEO
GL
Frequency Electronics Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results Conference Call: Thursday March 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET

03/07/2023 | 04:02pm EST
MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023, on Thursday March 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Issuer Direct Corporation and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 651854 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 47819). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through June 9, 2023.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

Telephone: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000         WEBSITE:        www.freqelec.com


