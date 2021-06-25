Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frequency Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEIM   US3580101067

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.

(FEIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Electronics Announces Year End Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET

06/25/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal year 2021, ended April 30, 2021, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Webcast@issuersdirect.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 877-407-9205. International callers may dial 201-689-8054. Callers should ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 41841). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through September 29, 2021.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

Telephone: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000         WEBSITE:        www.freqelec.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
12:08pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES YEAR : Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
05/25FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS  : Secures $3 Million Contract for Oven Controlled Quartz ..
MT
05/25Frequency Electronics Announces Award of a Contract for Precision Quartz Osci..
GL
04/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Continued with Purchase of Frequency Electronics..
MT
03/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of Frequency Electronics Stock Extends 90-Day ..
MT
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Frequency Electronics Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Secur..
MT
03/19INSIDER TRENDS : Frequency Electronics Insider 90-Day Buying Trend Prolonged wit..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Frequency Electronics Acquires Stock Via Conversion ..
MT
03/12FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/11FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,1 M 83,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stanton D. Sloane President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven L. Bernstein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Russell M. Sarachek Chairman
Thomas McClelland Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President
Richard Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.-17.83%83
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.24%121 505
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.89%90 658
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.66%67 398
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.20%57 547
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.58%56 672