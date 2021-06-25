Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREQ   US35803L1089

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FREQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FREQUENCY SHAREHOLDERS: August 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

06/25/2021 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than August 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Frequency investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Frequency Securities Class Litigation

Frequency, headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, is pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a treatment for severe sensorineural hearing loss (“SNHL”) named “FX-322.” Frequency has conducted multiple clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of FX-322, the most significant of which was a Phase 2a trial, which began in October 2019.

The actions allege that shortly after launching the Phase 2a trial, Frequency and its Chief Executive Officer, David L. Lucchino, learned that the Phase 2a trial results revealed no discernible difference between FX-322 and the placebo. As the Company continued to release positive statements regarding FX-322’s prospects, Lucchino sold a significant amount of his shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock for over $10.5 million in total proceeds.

On March 23, 2021, Frequency announced disappointing interim Phase 2a results for FX-322, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus the placebo. On this news, the price of Frequency common stock fell $28.30 per share, or 78%, from a closing price of $36.29 on March 22, 2021 to $7.99 per share on March 23, 2021, on extremely heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich is an internationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility worldwide.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:09aFREQUENCY SHAREHOLDERS : August 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – ..
BU
06/24DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
06/23FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Frequency The..
PR
06/23FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
PR
06/23ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline i..
BU
06/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
06/21FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
06/21FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS A : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
06/18FREQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Frequency Th..
BU
06/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,33 $
Average target price 14,25 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Lucchino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter P. Pfreundschuh Chief Financial Officer
Marc A. Cohen Chairman
Christopher R. Loose Chief Scientific Officer
Dana Charles Hilt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-70.70%353
MODERNA, INC.110.72%88 392
LONZA GROUP AG16.70%53 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.45%46 441
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 607
SEAGEN INC.-10.13%28 564