Frequency Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate potential to restore function, today announced that interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer Christopher Loose, Ph.D., will present at the following March healthcare investor conferences:

43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference: Dr. Loose will participate on a panel discussion on March 8th at 12:50 p.m. ET.

33rd Annual Oppenheimer (Virtual) Healthcare Conference: Dr. Loose will provide a Company overview on Monday March 13th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live conference webcasts can be accessed on the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay will be posted following each event.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency Therapeutics is pioneering a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore human function by developing therapeutics that activate a person’s innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells. The Company’s lead preclinical program is designed to activate oligodendrocyte precursor cells with the goal of driving remyelination and potential functional recovery for individuals living with multiple sclerosis. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

