Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREQ   US35803L1089

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FREQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.7024 USD   +6.28%
07:32aFrequency Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
BU
02/15Chardan Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy
MT
02/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

02/27/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate potential to restore function, today announced that interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer Christopher Loose, Ph.D., will present at the following March healthcare investor conferences:

43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference: Dr. Loose will participate on a panel discussion on March 8th at 12:50 p.m. ET.

33rd Annual Oppenheimer (Virtual) Healthcare Conference: Dr. Loose will provide a Company overview on Monday March 13th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live conference webcasts can be accessed on the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay will be posted following each event.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency Therapeutics is pioneering a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore human function by developing therapeutics that activate a person’s innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells. The Company’s lead preclinical program is designed to activate oligodendrocyte precursor cells with the goal of driving remyelination and potential functional recovery for individuals living with multiple sclerosis. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:32aFrequency Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
BU
02/15Chardan Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy
MT
02/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/14Baird Adjusts Frequency Therapeutics Price Target to $4 From $10, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
02/14Oppenheimer Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics to Perform From Outperform, Removes $8 Pr..
MT
02/13Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
AQ
02/13Top Midday Decliners
MT
02/13Cowen Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
02/13Frequency Therapeutics to End Hearing Loss Study After Missing Endpoints, Cut Staff; Sh..
MT
02/13Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 24,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 469%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher R. Loose Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Richard M. Mitrano Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc A. Cohen Chairman
Timothy Joseph Barberich Vice Chairman
Robert S. Langer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-81.76%25
MODERNA, INC.-22.47%53 802
LONZA GROUP AG25.14%44 779
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 916
SEAGEN INC.25.57%30 142
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.14%23 558