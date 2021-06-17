Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREQ   US35803L1089

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FREQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)

06/17/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Frequency investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/frequency-therapeutics-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Frequency Therapeutics has conducted several clinical studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of FX-322, the most significant which was a Phase 2a study that began in October 2019.

In April 2020, Frequency’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), David L. Lucchino, began selling his shares of Frequency, totaling over 350,000 shares sold and earning over $10.5 million.

On March 23, 2021, before the market opened, Frequency disclosed in a press release disappointing interim results of the Phase 2a study, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

On this news, Frequency’s shares fell $28.30, or 78%, to close at $7.99 per share, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Frequency’s Phase 2a study did not yield positive results to support the commercialization of FX-322; and (2) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 2, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
11:02aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
06/16FREQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Frequency T..
BU
06/15FREQ BREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED NATIONAL INVESTOR ATTORNEYS, Encourages..
PR
06/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Frequency Therapeutics, I..
BU
06/15DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
06/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
06/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
06/10INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
06/10INVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of a Securit..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 9,11x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 9,97 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Lucchino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter P. Pfreundschuh Chief Financial Officer
Marc A. Cohen Chairman
Christopher R. Loose Chief Scientific Officer
Dana Charles Hilt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-71.50%341
MODERNA, INC.89.37%79 438
LONZA GROUP AG17.02%54 990
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.31%46 809
CELLTRION, INC.-24.37%33 149
SEAGEN INC.-13.60%27 461