Deployable Digital ATC Tower Maximising security, quality and efficiency
Fast, easy and cost-efficient deployments Increased personnel safety, comfort and flexibility Improved situational awareness and training
Defence
Maximum flexibility in supporting
a vast range of operational requirements
Military operations rely on centralised and de-centralised command and control opportunities. Military forces stage from a Main Operating Base (MOB) in the rear, supporting Forward Operating Base(s) (FOB).
In this environment, a deployable air traffic control tower can operate as a centralised control centre controlling single or multiple airfields from
one location in a hub-and-spoke configuration. Additionally, a deployable digital ATC tower can be transported to an FOB to operate as an independent facility serving that specific base or airfield. This de-centralised approach provides flexibility and resilience, helping military forces to maximise the
reliability of operations and tactical communications. In addition, a deployable digital ATC tower can serve as a contingency system, for use when the main ATC tower is out of order. Besides pure ATC operations a deployable digital ATC tower can be used to support emergency response to natural disasters, during crises or in hostile areas. Conventional mobile and deployable ATC tower solutions are already in place - but with limitations.
Challenges for conventional mobile and deployable ATC towers
Crew safety In contested environments,
conventional deployable ATC towers are vulnerable to attack by enemy forces, which puts crew safety at risk.
Flexibility
The necessity to position legacy mobile towers close to a runway decreases mission flexibility in setting up forward- operating bases (FOBs).
Situational awareness
Inefficiencies
Limited operating height
Limited visibility,
reduces above-ground-level
operational compromises
visibility equipment versus a
and changes to the known
conventional full ATC tower,
ergonomic working
decreasing flight safety.
environments cause
In addition, low-light conditions
inefficiencies in ATC services.
and adverse weather can
severely restrict operations.
Crew experience
Poor ergonomics
contribute to operator dis-
comfort and fatigue. Disparities
between training/simulation
and deployed environments can
reduce operator effectiveness
and put safety at risk.
The latest deployable digital towers from Frequentis address all these shortcomings, ensuring safe, orderly and expeditious management of air traffic
for out-of-area missions, without compromising on security, quality or comfort.
Frequentis deployable remote digital towers for military ATC
The Frequentis deployable remote digital tower solution has three main components: a trailer and mast system with cameras and optical sensors, a secure communication network and a control cabin hosting the working positions and the entire data centre.
A movable camera mast will naturally be placed close to the runway - however, the control unit (sheltered container) can be located anywhere. Separating sensor mast and working position in this way augments crew safety and improves strategic command-and-control advantages through increased location flexibility.
CWPs
Deployable sensors
Deployable CWPs
at remote site
Frequentis deployable digital towers can be rapidly set up and have the resilience to work with minimal maintenance demands, even in the harshest environments. Configuration is simple - all key functions are redundant. Our scalable solution can be adapted to individual use cases and mission requirements. Mounted on a flexible platform, the solution allows easy integration with third-party ATC equipment. Digitalisation improves situational awareness, reduces workload, and improves safety for air traffic. It enables the combination of training,
Airfield video
Outside
presentation
(visual/IR)
view
20ft container
standard & expandable
Platform
Customised CWP
(pelicases or vehicle)
Heavy duty, multi-terrain mast
& trailer platform including sensors
simulation, recording and playback within a single solution, as well as the sharing of mission-critical information - such as 360° visual views, or other surveillance data supporting C2 elements or other field personnel in such as security forces. The system differentiates with state-of-the-arttouch-based controls, video stitching, picture harmonization, object detection and tracking based on camera views. It allows for information augmentation
with static overlays or surveillance data.
Radar
Air situation & location surveillance
& other supporting sensors for ATC
ATC
tools
Recording
Voice comms,
Meteorological
radios & antennas
information
Benefits of the digital approach
Augmented
Improved field of
Improved vision in
Improved alertness
crew safety and
view based on high
adverse weather
achieved by object
strategic command
resolution stitched
and at night with
detection and tracking
advantages achieved
and harmonised
advanced visual and
for persons on ground,
by separation of mast
videos without over-
thermal sensors,
vehicles, aircraft, UAVs
and working position
laps or duplication of
augmented with AI
and wildlife
targets
Reduced heads-
Enhanced training
Shared situational
Improved after-
down time and
and simulation by
awareness through
action review and
advanced training
integrating the live
distribution of video,
investigation, based
provision achieved by
situation and the
information and other
on comprehensive
information overlays
simulation system
data with personnel
video streams, data
and augmented
of interest in the field
and voice recording
reality
Mature and proven solution
Frequentis is the global leader in deployable digital tower solutions for military ATC. Our system solution is designed with leading armed forces requirements and diversified use cases. Drawing on more than seven decades of ATC experience, we are the first supplier offering a mature, field-proven deployable remote digital tower solution that helps military customers to ensure their mission success and to create tactical command and control advantages.
The Frequentis solution meets all necessary ATC standards, is transportable by air, land, rail and sea, and is deployable in standard shipping containers. The resilient equipment supports low-maintenance operation in all weather conditions and helps keep ATC crews out of harm´s way while its mission-critical operations support a safe, orderly and expeditious service.
