Deployable Digital ATC Tower Maximising security, quality and efficiency

Fast, easy and cost-efficient deployments Increased personnel safety, comfort and flexibility Improved situational awareness and training

Defence

Maximum flexibility in supporting

a vast range of operational requirements

Military operations rely on centralised and de-centralised command and control opportunities. Military forces stage from a Main Operating Base (MOB) in the rear, supporting Forward Operating Base(s) (FOB).

In this environment, a deployable air traffic control tower can operate as a centralised control centre controlling single or multiple airfields from

one location in a hub-and-spoke configuration. Additionally, a deployable digital ATC tower can be transported to an FOB to operate as an independent facility serving that specific base or airfield. This de-centralised approach provides flexibility and resilience, helping military forces to maximise the

reliability of operations and tactical communications. In addition, a deployable digital ATC tower can serve as a contingency system, for use when the main ATC tower is out of order. Besides pure ATC operations a deployable digital ATC tower can be used to support emergency response to natural disasters, during crises or in hostile areas. Conventional mobile and deployable ATC tower solutions are already in place - but with limitations.

Challenges for conventional mobile and deployable ATC towers

Crew safety In contested environments,

conventional deployable ATC towers are vulnerable to attack by enemy forces, which puts crew safety at risk.

Flexibility

The necessity to position legacy mobile towers close to a runway decreases mission flexibility in setting up forward- operating bases (FOBs).

Situational awareness

Inefficiencies

Limited operating height

Limited visibility,

reduces above-ground-level

operational compromises

visibility equipment versus a

and changes to the known

conventional full ATC tower,

ergonomic working

decreasing flight safety.

environments cause

In addition, low-light conditions

inefficiencies in ATC services.

and adverse weather can

severely restrict operations.

Crew experience

Poor ergonomics

contribute to operator dis-

comfort and fatigue. Disparities

between training/simulation

and deployed environments can

reduce operator effectiveness

and put safety at risk.

The latest deployable digital towers from Frequentis address all these shortcomings, ensuring safe, orderly and expeditious management of air traffic

for out-of-area missions, without compromising on security, quality or comfort.

Frequentis deployable remote digital towers for military ATC

The Frequentis deployable remote digital tower solution has three main components: a trailer and mast system with cameras and optical sensors, a secure communication network and a control cabin hosting the working positions and the entire data centre.

A movable camera mast will naturally be placed close to the runway - however, the control unit (sheltered container) can be located anywhere. Separating sensor mast and working position in this way augments crew safety and improves strategic command-and-control advantages through increased location flexibility.

CWPs

Deployable sensors

Deployable CWPs

at remote site

Frequentis deployable digital towers can be rapidly set up and have the resilience to work with minimal maintenance demands, even in the harshest environments. Configuration is simple - all key functions are redundant. Our scalable solution can be adapted to individual use cases and mission requirements. Mounted on a flexible platform, the solution allows easy integration with third-party ATC equipment. Digitalisation improves situational awareness, reduces workload, and improves safety for air traffic. It enables the combination of training,

Airfield video

Outside

presentation

(visual/IR)

view

20ft container

standard & expandable

Platform

Customised CWP

(pelicases or vehicle)

Heavy duty, multi-terrain mast

& trailer platform including sensors

simulation, recording and playback within a single solution, as well as the sharing of mission-critical information - such as 360° visual views, or other surveillance data supporting C2 elements or other field personnel in such as security forces. The system differentiates with state-of-the-arttouch-based controls, video stitching, picture harmonization, object detection and tracking based on camera views. It allows for information augmentation

with static overlays or surveillance data.

Radar

Air situation & location surveillance

& other supporting sensors for ATC

ATC

tools

Recording

Voice comms,

Meteorological

radios & antennas

information

Benefits of the digital approach

Augmented

Improved field of

Improved vision in

Improved alertness

crew safety and

view based on high

adverse weather

achieved by object

strategic command

resolution stitched

and at night with

detection and tracking

advantages achieved

and harmonised

advanced visual and

for persons on ground,

by separation of mast

videos without over-

thermal sensors,

vehicles, aircraft, UAVs

and working position

laps or duplication of

augmented with AI

and wildlife

targets

Reduced heads-

Enhanced training

Shared situational

Improved after-

down time and

and simulation by

awareness through

action review and

advanced training

integrating the live

distribution of video,

investigation, based

provision achieved by

situation and the

information and other

on comprehensive

information overlays

simulation system

data with personnel

video streams, data

and augmented

of interest in the field

and voice recording

reality

Mature and proven solution

Frequentis is the global leader in deployable digital tower solutions for military ATC. Our system solution is designed with leading armed forces requirements and diversified use cases. Drawing on more than seven decades of ATC experience, we are the first supplier offering a mature, field-proven deployable remote digital tower solution that helps military customers to ensure their mission success and to create tactical command and control advantages.

The Frequentis solution meets all necessary ATC standards, is transportable by air, land, rail and sea, and is deployable in standard shipping containers. The resilient equipment supports low-maintenance operation in all weather conditions and helps keep ATC crews out of harm´s way while its mission-critical operations support a safe, orderly and expeditious service.

