Frequentis leads the market in remote digital tower (RDT) solutions. Our RDT solutions increase flexibility and situational awareness, while keeping controllers out of harm's way by locating them in secure environments.

Our operationally proven and tested ATC working environment ensures the safe, orderly and expeditious handling of military air traffic. Advanced camera systems operating across multiple optical and thermal spectral bands augment situational awareness under standard and silent operations.

Data from our advanced sensor technology, in combination with sophisticated video processing and object-tracking capabilities, can be used beyond ATC in base and deployable operations, supporting surveillance, general defence and airbase security.