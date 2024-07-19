Key features

Effortless migration, unparelleled performance

VCX-IP seamlessly integrates and converts protocols for all channels, ensuring secure and reliable operations meeting strict FAA and European standards. Its intelligent routing optimizes communication flow, while the flexible architecture allows a smooth transition from your existing infrastructure. VCX-IP offers high-performing network optimization with features like dynamic delay compensation and echo-free sidetone, and unparalleled reliability due to fully redundant hardware and software.

Unmatched performance and reliability

Crystal-clearcommunication: VCX-IP ensures echo-free voice calls and optimized network behavior for all your voice and data traffic, meeting international ED-137 standards.

Always available: Experience exceptional service continuity with fully redundant hardware and software, designed to maintain connections even in case of outages. This meets the high availability and fast switchover requirements of ED-153 SWAL3.