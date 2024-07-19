Product brief
VCX-IP
Integrated voice, radio and data gateway
Introducing continuous infrastructure transformation with Frequentis VCX-IP - the advanced gateway to modernize your communication with ease! The VCX-IP gateway simplifies your transition from legacy voice, radio, and data systems to a modern IP network.
Key features
Effortless migration, unparelleled performance
VCX-IP seamlessly integrates and converts protocols for all channels, ensuring secure and reliable operations meeting strict FAA and European standards. Its intelligent routing optimizes communication flow, while the flexible architecture allows a smooth transition from your existing infrastructure. VCX-IP offers high-performing network optimization with features like dynamic delay compensation and echo-free sidetone, and unparalleled reliability due to fully redundant hardware and software.
Unmatched performance and reliability
Crystal-clearcommunication: VCX-IP ensures echo-free voice calls and optimized network behavior for all your voice and data traffic, meeting international ED-137 standards.
Always available: Experience exceptional service continuity with fully redundant hardware and software, designed to maintain connections even in case of outages. This meets the high availability and fast switchover requirements of ED-153 SWAL3.
VCX-IP at a glance
- Advanced voice, radio and data gateway
- Safety by design
- Integrated network for phone, radio and data
- Hot-pluggableinterfaces, boards and active cooling components
- Investment protection
- Echo-freeside tone and communication
- ED-137compliant
ED 137
4w E&M
E1 CAS
4w contact
4w inband
MFC R2
MFC No 5
SNMP v2
SNMP v3
Radio
Radio
Radio
Radio
Radio
Phone
Phone
IP7ED-137
ED 137
ATS-QSIG
SELCAL
LCEN
LB
2MB QSIG
ISDN
SSH
SNMP v3
SNMP v2
Phone
Phone
Phone
Phone
Phone
Phone
Phone
FXO
FXS
RS232 sync
RS232 sync
RS422 sync
RS422 sync
VCX QSIG
Phone
Phone
Data
Data
Data
Data
V4
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
DODIN
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
IP
X21
V35
IP
VCX-IP
Data
Data
Radar
Flightplan
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
01010101
4w
E1
RTSP
ED-137
Satellite
Other Gateways
…
…
Recording
Recording
Recording
Recording
Benefits
Reduced cost
VCX-IP minimizes your total cost of ownership. It supports various legacy interfaces within your new IP environment, works seamlessly with existing equipment, and offers long lifecycle support (10 years). Additionally, features like voice compression, bandwidth optimization, and flexible routing help you save on operational cost. VCX-IP's intelligent routing and sophisticated application-level gateway deliver exceptional service continuity and meet your Quality of Service (QoS) requirements.
Ready for now and the future
To enhance communications and airspace management, VCX- IP was recently deployed by various United States Department of Defense agencies as the IP network migration solution
for the Multi-Frequency Compelled R2 (MFC-R2) Channel Associated Signaling (CAS) connectivity between airfield air traffic control (ATC) and allied foreign ATC operations centers.
Technical specifications
Availability
Up to 99.9999% - hot-pluggable interfaces, boards and active cooling components
Configuration
Zero downtime for configuration changes
Power supply
Redundant: 110/240 VAC and/or 24 VDC
Standards compliance
ED-137,ED-153 SWAL3
Voice codecs
G.711 A-law and μ-law, G.729
Radio interfaces
IP (ED-137), 4w E&M, 4w contact, 4w inband
Phone interfaces
IP (ED-137),ATS-QSIG, 2Mbit QSIG, ISDN, MFC-R2, MFC N5,
LB, LCEN, VCX-QSIG, FXO, FXS, E1 CAS, VCX-QSIG
Data interfaces
IP, RS232/RS422 synchronous (2.4 - 512 kbps) and asynchronous
(50 bps - 115.2 kbps), X.21, V.35, EIA-530
Recording interfaces
4wire, E1, RTSP, ED-137
Others
SSH, SNMPv2 and SNMPv3
Frequentis Defense, Inc.
8661 Robert Fulton Drive, Suite 190, Columbia, MD 21046 Phone: +1-443-940-8302
Fax: +1-443-940-8301
Website: www.frequentisdefense.com
The information contained in this publication is for general information purposes only. The technical specifications and requirements are correct at the time of publication. Frequentis accepts no liability for any error or omission. Typing and printing errors reserved. The information in this publication may not be used without the express written permission of the copyright holder.
22_DEF_VCX-IP_0724_US
© 2024 Frequentis - All rights reserved
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Frequentis AG published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 08:12:04 UTC.