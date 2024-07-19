Product brief

VCX-IP

Integrated voice, radio and data gateway

Introducing continuous infrastructure transformation with Frequentis VCX-IP - the advanced gateway to modernize your communication with ease! The VCX-IP gateway simplifies your transition from legacy voice, radio, and data systems to a modern IP network.

Key features

Effortless migration, unparelleled performance

VCX-IP seamlessly integrates and converts protocols for all channels, ensuring secure and reliable operations meeting strict FAA and European standards. Its intelligent routing optimizes communication flow, while the flexible architecture allows a smooth transition from your existing infrastructure. VCX-IP offers high-performing network optimization with features like dynamic delay compensation and echo-free sidetone, and unparalleled reliability due to fully redundant hardware and software.

Unmatched performance and reliability

Crystal-clearcommunication: VCX-IP ensures echo-free voice calls and optimized network behavior for all your voice and data traffic, meeting international ED-137 standards.

Always available: Experience exceptional service continuity with fully redundant hardware and software, designed to maintain connections even in case of outages. This meets the high availability and fast switchover requirements of ED-153 SWAL3.

VCX-IP at a glance

  • Advanced voice, radio and data gateway
  • Safety by design
  • Integrated network for phone, radio and data
  • Hot-pluggableinterfaces, boards and active cooling components
  • Investment protection
  • Echo-freeside tone and communication
  • ED-137compliant

ED 137

4w E&M

E1 CAS

4w contact

4w inband

MFC R2

MFC No 5

SNMP v2

SNMP v3

Radio

Radio

Radio

Radio

Radio

Phone

Phone

IP7ED-137

ED 137

ATS-QSIG

SELCAL

LCEN

LB

2MB QSIG

ISDN

SSH

SNMP v3

SNMP v2

Phone

Phone

Phone

Phone

Phone

Phone

Phone

FXO

FXS

RS232 sync

RS232 sync

RS422 sync

RS422 sync

VCX QSIG

Phone

Phone

Data

Data

Data

Data

V4

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

DODIN

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

IP

X21

V35

IP

VCX-IP

Data

Data

Radar

Flightplan

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

01010101

4w

E1

RTSP

ED-137

Satellite

Other Gateways

Recording

Recording

Recording

Recording

Benefits

Reduced cost

VCX-IP minimizes your total cost of ownership. It supports various legacy interfaces within your new IP environment, works seamlessly with existing equipment, and offers long lifecycle support (10 years). Additionally, features like voice compression, bandwidth optimization, and flexible routing help you save on operational cost. VCX-IP's intelligent routing and sophisticated application-level gateway deliver exceptional service continuity and meet your Quality of Service (QoS) requirements.

Ready for now and the future

To enhance communications and airspace management, VCX- IP was recently deployed by various United States Department of Defense agencies as the IP network migration solution

for the Multi-Frequency Compelled R2 (MFC-R2) Channel Associated Signaling (CAS) connectivity between airfield air traffic control (ATC) and allied foreign ATC operations centers.

Technical specifications

Availability

Up to 99.9999% - hot-pluggable interfaces, boards and active cooling components

Configuration

Zero downtime for configuration changes

Power supply

Redundant: 110/240 VAC and/or 24 VDC

Standards compliance

ED-137,ED-153 SWAL3

Voice codecs

G.711 A-law and μ-law, G.729

Radio interfaces

IP (ED-137), 4w E&M, 4w contact, 4w inband

Phone interfaces

IP (ED-137),ATS-QSIG, 2Mbit QSIG, ISDN, MFC-R2, MFC N5,

LB, LCEN, VCX-QSIG, FXO, FXS, E1 CAS, VCX-QSIG

Data interfaces

IP, RS232/RS422 synchronous (2.4 - 512 kbps) and asynchronous

(50 bps - 115.2 kbps), X.21, V.35, EIA-530

Recording interfaces

4wire, E1, RTSP, ED-137

Others

SSH, SNMPv2 and SNMPv3

The information contained in this publication is for general information purposes only. The technical specifications and requirements are correct at the time of publication. Frequentis accepts no liability for any error or omission. Typing and printing errors reserved. The information in this publication may not be used without the express written permission of the copyright holder.

