Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Frequentis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FQT   ATFREQUENT09

FREQUENTIS AG

(FQT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08:11 2023-04-12 am EDT
31.20 EUR    0.00%
02:50aFrequentis : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022 | 12.04.2023
PU
04/05Frequentis AG acquired Frafos Gmbh.
CI
03/08EANS and Frequentis to Launch New Drone Platform, Enabling Users to Reduce Manual Tasks Such as Pre-Flight Authorisation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequentis : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022 | 12.04.2023

04/12/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated 2022

Corporate Governance Report

52

Frequentis Group

Annual Report 2022

Consolidated

Corporate Governance

Report 2022

Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

4

Executive Board

6

Supervisory Board

8

Measures to foster women

11

Diversity concept

12

External evaluation in accordance with C rule no. 62

14

Frequentis Group

4

Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance Report 2022

Commitment to the Austrian Code of

Corporate Governance

Frequentis is committed to accountable management of the company geared to creating sustainable, long-term value. In keeping with this, Frequentis AG supports the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, which aims to strengthen the confidence of national and international investors in the Austrian capital market by increasing transparency and establishing uniform principles of good corporate management.

The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance is generally recognised. The applicable version is publicly available at www.corporate- governance.at and comprises three categories of rules:

  • L rules (legal requirements), which are based on mandatory legal requirements;
  • C rules (comply or explain), which have to be followed; to be in compliance with the Code, any deviation has to be explained and the reasons stated; and
  • R rules (recommendations) since these are recommendations, non-compliance does not require either disclosure or reasons.

Corporate Governance Declaration

Frequentis AG complies with all mandatory L rules and - with the exception of the deviations set forth below - all C rules set out in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance in the version dated January 2021:

Rule 2

  • Under article 5.1.2 of the articles of association of Frequentis AG, the holder of registered share no. 1 with restricted transferability, Mr. Johannes Bardach, is authorised to appoint one third of the maximum number of shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board (right to appoint Supervisory Board members under Section 88 of the Austrian Companies Act [AktG]). In this respect, the principle of "one share - one vote" is not fulfilled. The company benefits from the commitment, knowledge, and experience of the Supervisory Board members appointed by the majority shareholder, Mr. Johannes Bardach. In all other respects, share no. 1 has the same rights (especially voting and profit-sharing rights) as all other shares. An agreement on the election of a person nominated by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH ("BCHÖ") as a member of the Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG has been concluded between Frequentis Group Holding GmbH and BCHÖ.

Frequentis Group

Corporate Governance Report 2022

Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

5

Rule 27

  • In the reporting period, there was one old contract with an Executive Board member that had remained in force since the IPO in 2019 and did not provide any way of reclaiming short- term variable remuneration components that had already been granted. However, it was possible to reclaim long-term variable components (LTIP) that had been granted. These provisions of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance were taken into account when the old contract was extended in the reporting period. Further, long-term variable remuneration components are currently only provided for the Chairman of the Executive Board, because he bears primary responsibility for the long-term corporate strategy.

Rule 39

  • The Audit Committee and the Committee for Executive Board Issues do not meet the requirements of C rule no. 39 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as only one of the two shareholder representatives on these committees can be regarded as independent. The two shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Committee for Executive Board Issues) and Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (Audit Committee). They have extensive knowledge of the relevant fields and, above all, the Frequentis Group. This is of material importance for the work of these committees, so their appointment represents added value for the committees.
  • At present, none of the committees is authorised to take decisions in urgent cases as recommended by C rule no. 39. The company endeavours to obtain the opinion and experience of all Supervisory Board members even in urgent cases. Moreover, given the size of the Supervisory Board, it has so far refrained from setting up a separate committee for urgent decisions; furthermore, this is no longer required by the revised version of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance applicable as of 2023.

Rule 53

  • The Supervisory Board does not fulfil C rule no. 53 as only three of the six shareholder representatives elected by the Annual General Meeting or delegated by the shareholders on the basis of the articles of association are considered to be independent. The shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (member of the Supervisory Board) and Mrs. Sylvia Bardach (member of the Supervisory Board). However, each of these members has extensive expertise that is of material relevance to the work of the Supervisory Board and, above all, a very precise knowledge of the Frequentis Group, so their appointment represents added value for the Supervisory Board.

Disclaimer

Frequentis AG published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FREQUENTIS AG
02:50aFrequentis : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022 | 12.04.2023
PU
04/05Frequentis AG acquired Frafos Gmbh.
CI
03/08EANS and Frequentis to Launch New Drone Platform, Enabling Users to Reduce Manual Tasks..
CI
03/02Frequentis : At a Glance | 02.03.2023
PU
02/27Frequentis AG Proposes Dividend for Financial Year 2022
CI
02/20Frequentis Assists US Department of Defense with Digital Tower Technology Trials
CI
02/08Frequentis : At a Glance | 08.02.2023
PU
2022Frequentis AG provides Austro Control with IT-Based Voice Communication System for Schw..
CI
2022Frequentis AG Appoints Monika Haselbacher as Chief Operating Officer
CI
2022Frequentis AG Announces Contract Renewal for CEO Norbert Haslacher for A Further 5 Year..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 361 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 16,8 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2022 111 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 414 M 452 M 452 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart FREQUENTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Frequentis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,20 €
Average target price 30,74 €
Spread / Average Target -1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Haslacher Chief Sales Officer
Peter Skerlan Vice President-Finance
Hannes Bardach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Mattanovich Chief Technology Officer
Monika Haselbacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREQUENTIS AG9.09%452
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.97%60 334
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.121.93%11 004
ALLEGION PLC-3.73%8 904
ADT INC.-23.70%6 313
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.67%2 645
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer