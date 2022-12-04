Frequentis : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022 | 12.04.2023

Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance
4
Executive Board
6
Supervisory Board
8
Measures to foster women
11
Diversity concept
12
External evaluation in accordance with C rule no. 62
14
Frequentis Group
4
Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance Report 2022
Commitment to the Austrian Code of
Corporate Governance
Frequentis is committed to accountable management of the company geared to creating sustainable, long-term value. In keeping with this, Frequentis AG supports the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, which aims to strengthen the confidence of national and international investors in the Austrian capital market by increasing transparency and establishing uniform principles of good corporate management.
The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance is generally recognised. The applicable version is publicly available at www.corporate- governance.at and comprises three categories of rules:
L rules (legal requirements), which are based on mandatory legal requirements;
C rules (comply or explain), which have to be followed; to be in compliance with the Code, any deviation has to be explained and the reasons stated; and
R rules (recommendations) since these are recommendations, non-compliance does not require either disclosure or reasons.
Corporate Governance Declaration
Frequentis AG complies with all mandatory L rules and - with the exception of the deviations set forth below - all C rules set out in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance in the version dated January 2021:
Rule 2
Under article 5.1.2 of the articles of association of Frequentis AG, the holder of registered share no. 1 with restricted transferability, Mr. Johannes Bardach, is authorised to appoint one third of the maximum number of shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board (right to appoint Supervisory Board members under Section 88 of the Austrian Companies Act [AktG]). In this respect, the principle of "one share - one vote" is not fulfilled. The company benefits from the commitment, knowledge, and experience of the Supervisory Board members appointed by the majority shareholder, Mr. Johannes Bardach. In all other respects, share no. 1 has the same rights (especially voting and profit-sharing rights) as all other shares. An agreement on the election of a person nominated by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH ("BCHÖ") as a member of the Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG has been concluded between Frequentis Group Holding GmbH and BCHÖ.
Frequentis Group
Corporate Governance Report 2022
Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance
5
Rule 27
In the reporting period, there was one old contract with an Executive Board member that had remained in force since the IPO in 2019 and did not provide any way of reclaiming short- term variable remuneration components that had already been granted. However, it was possible to reclaim long-term variable components (LTIP) that had been granted. These provisions of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance were taken into account when the old contract was extended in the reporting period. Further, long-term variable remuneration components are currently only provided for the Chairman of the Executive Board, because he bears primary responsibility for the long-term corporate strategy.
Rule 39
The Audit Committee and the Committee for Executive Board Issues do not meet the requirements of C rule no. 39 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as only one of the two shareholder representatives on these committees can be regarded as independent. The two shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Committee for Executive Board Issues) and Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (Audit Committee). They have extensive knowledge of the relevant fields and, above all, the Frequentis Group. This is of material importance for the work of these committees, so their appointment represents added value for the committees.
At present, none of the committees is authorised to take decisions in urgent cases as recommended by C rule no. 39. The company endeavours to obtain the opinion and experience of all Supervisory Board members even in urgent cases. Moreover, given the size of the Supervisory Board, it has so far refrained from setting up a separate committee for urgent decisions; furthermore, this is no longer required by the revised version of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance applicable as of 2023.
Rule 53
The Supervisory Board does not fulfil C rule no. 53 as only three of the six shareholder representatives elected by the Annual General Meeting or delegated by the shareholders on the basis of the articles of association are considered to be independent. The shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (member of the Supervisory Board) and Mrs. Sylvia Bardach (member of the Supervisory Board). However, each of these members has extensive expertise that is of material relevance to the work of the Supervisory Board and, above all, a very precise knowledge of the Frequentis Group, so their appointment represents added value for the Supervisory Board.