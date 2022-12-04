Frequentis : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022 | 12.04.2023

Frequentis Group 4 Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance Corporate Governance Report 2022

Frequentis is committed to accountable management of the company geared to creating sustainable, long-term value. In keeping with this, Frequentis AG supports the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, which aims to strengthen the confidence of national and international investors in the Austrian capital market by increasing transparency and establishing uniform principles of good corporate management.

The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance is generally recognised. The applicable version is publicly available at www.corporate- governance.at and comprises three categories of rules:

L rules (legal requirements), which are based on mandatory legal requirements;

C rules (comply or explain), which have to be followed; to be in compliance with the Code, any deviation has to be explained and the reasons stated; and

R rules (recommendations) since these are recommendations, non-compliance does not require either disclosure or reasons.

Corporate Governance Declaration

Frequentis AG complies with all mandatory L rules and - with the exception of the deviations set forth below - all C rules set out in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance in the version dated January 2021:

Rule 2