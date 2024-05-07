Consolidated 2023 Corporate Governance Report

Frequentis Group 4 Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance Corporate Governance Report 2023 Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance Frequentis is committed to accountable management of the company geared to creating sustainable, long-term value. In keeping with this, Frequentis AG supports the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, which aims to strengthen the confidence of national and international investors in the Austrian capital market by increasing transparency and establishing uniform principles of good corporate management. The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance is generally recognised. The applicable version is publicly available at www.corporate- governance.at and comprises three categories of rules: L rules (legal requirements), which are based on mandatory legal requirements;

C rules (comply or explain), which have to be followed; to be in compliance with the Code, any deviation has to be explained and the reasons stated; and

R rules (recommendations) since these are recommendations, non-compliance does not require either disclosure or reasons. Corporate Governance Declaration Frequentis AG complies with all mandatory L rules and - with the exception of the deviations set forth below - all C rules set out in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance in the version dated January 2023: Rule 2 Under article 5.1.2 of the articles of association of Frequentis AG, the holder of registered share no. 1 with restricted transferability, Mr. Johannes Bardach, is authorised to appoint one third of the maximum number of shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board (right to appoint Supervisory Board members under Section 88 of the Austrian Companies Act [AktG]). In this respect, the principle of "one share - one vote" is not fulfilled. The company benefits from the commitment, knowledge, and experience of the Supervisory Board members appointed by the majority shareholder, Mr. Johannes Bardach. In all other respects, share no. 1 has the same rights (especially voting and profit-sharing rights) as all other shares. An agreement on the election of a person nominated by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH ("BCHÖ") as a member of the Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG has been concluded between Frequentis Group Holding GmbH and BCHÖ.

Frequentis Group Corporate Governance Report 2023 Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance 5 Rule 27 Further, in the reporting period long-term variable remuneration components were only provided for the Chairman of the Executive Board, because he bears primary responsibility for the long-term corporate strategy. Rule 39 The Audit Committee and the Committee for Executive Board Issues do not meet the requirements of C rule no. 39 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as only one of the two shareholder representatives on these committees can be regarded as independent. The two shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Committee for Executive Board Issues) and Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (Audit Committee). They have extensive knowledge of the relevant fields and, above all, the Frequentis Group. This is of material importance for the work of these committees, so their appointment represents added value for the committees. Rule 53 The Supervisory Board does not fulfil C rule no. 53 as only three of the six shareholder representatives elected by the Annual General Meeting or delegated by the shareholders on the basis of the articles of association are considered to be independent. The shareholder representatives who are not deemed to be independent are Mr. Johannes Bardach (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Mr. Reinhold Daxecker (member of the Supervisory Board) and Mrs. Sylvia Bardach (member of the Supervisory Board). However, each of these members has extensive expertise that is of material relevance to the work of the Supervisory Board and, above all, a very precise knowledge of the Frequentis Group, so their appointment represents added value for the Supervisory Board.

Frequentis Group 6 Executive Board Corporate Governance Report 2023 Executive Board Members of the Executive Board In 2023, the Executive Board of Frequentis AG comprised the following members: Name Date of End of current Supervisory Board (Year of birth) Function initial appointment term of office or similar offices 1 Norbert Haslacher2 Chairman of the 1 April 2015 (member 15 April 2028 None (1970) Executive Board of the Executive Board) (CEO) 16 April 2018 (Chairman) Monika Haselbacher2 Member of the 1 January 2023 31 December 2027 None (1969) Executive Board (COO) Hermann Mattanovich Member of the 1 January 2009 31 December 2024 None (1960) Executive Board (CTO) Peter Skerlan Member of the 16 April 2021 15 April 2026 None (1968) Executive Board (CFO) 1 2 Seats on supervisory boards or comparable offices at domestic and foreign companies that are not included in the consolidated financial statements In view of the similarity between the surnames of Mr. Haslacher and Ms. Haselbacher, attention is explicitly drawn to the fact that they are not related. Norbert Haslacher has been a member of the Executive Board of Frequentis AG since April 2015, originally with responsibility for Sales & Marketing. He was appointed CEO in April 2018. Responsibilities: Strategy, Global Sales, Strategic Business Units, Corporate Communications & Marketing, Investor Relations, New Business Development & Invest4Tech, New Market Solutions, Partnerships and M&A. Norbert Haslacher studied business economics at St. Gallen Business School and has more than two decades' experience of technology solutions, services, and consulting, including as managing director responsible for Austria and Eastern Europe at the US IT company CSC and, before that, as a consultant at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting. Monika Haselbacher has been a member of the Executive Board of Frequentis AG and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 1 January 2023. Responsibilities: Project Management & PMO, Customer Services, Health Safety Environment (HSE) Management, Group Governance, Processes & Efficiency, Quality Management, Safety Management, Group Management. Monika Haselbacher studied communications engineering at Vienna University of Technology and has worked for Frequentis since 1998 in various management positions in different departments and Group companies. She was also responsible for the implementation of complex customer projects.

Frequentis Group Corporate Governance Report 2023 Executive Board 7 Peter Skerlan has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Frequentis AG since 16 April 2021. Mr. Skerlan is also the administrative managing director of the following Frequentis Group company: Frequentis Invest4Tech GmbH. Responsibilities: Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Facility Management, Environment, Social & Governance (ESG), Internal Audit & Compliance. Peter Skerlan studied corporate management at Vienna University of Applied Sciences and business administration and accounting at the University of London. He joined Frequentis in 1999 as a business area controller. From 2006, Peter Skerlan was Vice President Finance with overall responsibility for financial performance and processes in the Frequentis Group. Hermann Mattanovich has been a member of the Executive Board of Frequentis AG since January 2009. In the reporting period, his function was Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In addition, Mr. Mattanovich is managing director of the following Frequentis Group companies: Frequentis Czech Republic s.r.o., PDTS GmbH, Mission Embedded GmbH. Responsibilities: Technology Management, Production & Logistics, Procurement, Product Management, Security. Hermann Mattanovich studied electrical engineering at Vienna University of Technology and started his career as a technical consultant for companies such as Philips, Elin, VOEST, and Frequentis. He also worked as a lecturer at Vienna University of Technology. In 1988, he co-founded PDTS, a software development company that was later taken over by Frequentis. In addition, between 1999 and 2004 he was responsible for the TETRA development portfolio at Frequentis.

Frequentis Group 8 Supervisory Board Corporate Governance Report 2023 Supervisory Board Members and independence of the Supervisory Board In 2023, the Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG comprised the following members: Name Date of initial End of current Supervisory Board (Year of birth) Function appointment term of office or similar offices1 Johannes Bardach Chairman of the 16 April 2018 Indefinite (member None (1952) Supervisory Board delegated pursuant to (shareholder article 5.1.2 of the representative) articles of association) Karl Michael Millauer Deputy 17 July 20072 Until the Annual None (1958) Chairman General Meeting in (shareholder 2025 representative) Boris Nemsic Member of the 17 July 20072 Until the Annual None (1957) Supervisory Board General Meeting in (shareholder 2025 representative) Reinhold Daxecker Member of the 16 April 2018 Indefinite (member None (1970) Supervisory Board delegated pursuant to (shareholder article 5.1.2 of the representative) articles of association) Petra Preining Member of the 20 September 2019 Until the Annual None (1973) Supervisory Board General Meeting in (shareholder 2024 representative) Sylvia Bardach Member of the 20 May 2021 Until the Annual None (1962) Supervisory Board General Meeting in (shareholder 2026 representative) Gabriele Schedl Member of the 1 January 2015 Indefinite (delegated None (1968) Supervisory Board pursuant to Section (employee representative) 110 ArbVG) Reinhard Steidl Member of the 20 September 2019 Indefinite (delegated None (1962) Supervisory Board pursuant to Section (employee representative) 110 ArbVG) Stefan Hackethal Member of the 1 September 2022 Indefinite (delegated None (1961) Supervisory Board pursuant to Section (employee representative) 110 ArbVG) Supervisory Board or similar offices at publicly listed Austrian or foreign companies Previously a member of the Supervisory Board of Frequentis GmbH (from 2002), which became Frequentis AG on 17 July 2007 The Supervisory Board's criteria for independence are based on the "Guidelines for Independence" set out in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, which specify - among other things - that a Supervisory Board member shall not have served as member of the Executive Board or as a management-level staff member at the company in the past five years. Mr. Bardach was Chairman of the Executive Board of Frequentis AG before being appointed to the Supervisory Board in April 2018. Mr. Daxecker held a management position at Frequentis AG before being appointed to the Supervisory Board in April 2018. Prior to her election to the Supervisory Board in May 2021, Mrs. Bardach was a member of the Executive Board of Frequentis AG. Mr. and Mrs. Bardach and Mr. Daxecker are therefore deemed not to be independent, so C rule no. 53 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance is not fulfilled (see ↗ Corporate Governance Declaration in this report). The other members of the Supervisory Board (shareholder representatives) are independent of the

Frequentis Group Corporate Governance Report 2023 Supervisory Board 9 company and the members of its governance bodies. Moreover, Mr. Millauer and Mr. Nemsic are independent members of the Supervisory Board; neither hold more than 10% of the company's shares or represent the interests of such shares. Apart from the disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for 2023 ↗ Note 36 Information on business relations with related parties, there were no business transactions in 2023 requiring approval pursuant to Section 95 (5) subsection 5 line 12 of the Austrian Companies Act or L rule no. 48 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance. Working procedures of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and its committees The Executive Board conducts the business of Frequentis AG in accordance with the law, the articles of association, and the rules of procedure issued by the Supervisory Board (the allocation of business responsibilities can be seen from the previous section of this report ↗ Members of the Executive Board). The rules of procedure govern, in particular, reporting to and collaboration with the Supervisory Board and contain an extensive list of business activities that require the consent of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board holds regular meetings at which it discusses and decides on strategic and operational issues and on other matters of significance for the Frequentis Group or individual parts of the Frequentis Group which fall within the remit of the Executive Board. In addition, the members of the Executive Board constantly share information with each other and with the responsible managers and experts in the relevant field. The Executive Board constantly maintains close contact with the Supervisory Board and, in particular, its Chairman, especially on strategic and other fundamental matters relating to the Frequentis Group's business policy. In addition, the Executive Board reports extensively at least once a quarter to the Supervisory Board on the business performance and situation of the Frequentis Group. The Supervisory Board advises and oversees the management of the company by the Executive Board. It held four meetings in 2023. Except for one employee representative, who was excused from attending one meeting of the Supervisory Board, all members took part in all Supervisory Board meetings in the reporting period. The computed attendance rate was therefore around 97% (2022: around 98%). At its meetings, the Supervisory Board openly discussed with the Executive Board the strategic focus, business development, and situation of the Frequentis Group. It also examined in detail the key projects and individual measures and business activities requiring its consent. In conformance with the statutory requirements and the corresponding rules of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, the Supervisory Board has set up the following committees: Committee Members Audit Committee Karl Michael Millauer (Chairman/financial expert) Reinhold Daxecker Gabriele Schedl Committee for Johannes Bardach (Chairman) Executive Board Issues Boris Nemsic Special Committee on Karl Michael Millauer (Chairman) Commerzialbank Mattersburg Petra Preining Reinhard Steidl