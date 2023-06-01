Frequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting

Dividend Announcement

FREQUENTIS AG

FN 72115 b

ISIN ATFREQUENT09

At the Annual General Meeting of Frequentis AG, FN 72115 b, on 1 June 2023, the resolution was passed to pay a dividend for the business year 2022 of EUR 0.22 (22 Cent) per participating no- par value share.

The dividend will be paid as from 7 June 2023 solely after deduction of 27.5% withholding tax, by way of credit at the banks which maintain the securities accounts.

The paying agent will be Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna.

The shares will be traded as ex dividend as from 5 June 2023 onwards, the dividend record date is 6 June 2023.

Vienna, 1 June 2023

The Executive Board