Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Frequentis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FQT   ATFREQUENT09

FREQUENTIS AG

(FQT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59:45 2023-06-01 am EDT
26.90 EUR   -1.82%
09:35aFrequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFrequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023
PU
05/02UK Liverpool John John Lennon Airport Selects Frequentis AG to Modernise Voice Communications
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting

06/01/2023 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dividend Announcement

FREQUENTIS AG

FN 72115 b

ISIN ATFREQUENT09

At the Annual General Meeting of Frequentis AG, FN 72115 b, on 1 June 2023, the resolution was passed to pay a dividend for the business year 2022 of EUR 0.22 (22 Cent) per participating no- par value share.

The dividend will be paid as from 7 June 2023 solely after deduction of 27.5% withholding tax, by way of credit at the banks which maintain the securities accounts.

The paying agent will be Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna.

The shares will be traded as ex dividend as from 5 June 2023 onwards, the dividend record date is 6 June 2023.

Vienna, 1 June 2023

The Executive Board

24_HV-2023_Dividendenbekanntmachung_EN.docx

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Frequentis AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FREQUENTIS AG
09:35aFrequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFrequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023
PU
05/02UK Liverpool John John Lennon Airport Selects Frequentis AG to Modernise Voice Communic..
CI
04/28Frequentis : Proxy Authorisation
PU
04/28Frequentis : Revocation of Proxy
PU
04/28Frequentis : Long Term Incentive Plan 2023
PU
04/28Frequentis : Report to agenda item 9
PU
04/28Frequentis : Report to agenda item 10
PU
04/28Frequentis : Articles of Association to make the proposed amendments visible re agenda ite..
PU
04/28Frequentis : Proposed resolutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 412 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2023 20,2 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 102 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 364 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 116
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart FREQUENTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Frequentis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 31,80 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Haslacher Chief Sales Officer
Peter Skerlan Vice President-Finance
Hannes Bardach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Mattanovich Chief Technology Officer
Monika Haselbacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREQUENTIS AG-4.20%388
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.52%45 906
ALLEGION PLC-0.49%9 212
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.75.42%9 072
ADT INC.-37.27%5 191
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.55%2 358
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer