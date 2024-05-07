This document represents a convenience translation of the official (German) version. In case of discrepancies between the official (German) version and this English convenience translation the official (German) version shall prevail.

In any case, the total accumulated number of shares paid out under the LTIP2024 (and preceding and potential future long term incentive plans and/or other share transfer or share option programs) will amount to less than 5% of the outstanding nominal capital of FREQUENTIS AG.

The defined performance criteria must not be amended during the performance period of the LTIP2024. However, in order to maintain the incentivizing character of the LTIP2024, the Supervisory Board has the discretion to adjust the figures for target achievement if market conditions change significantly and/or special situations occur. In this respect the Supervisory Board has to consider in line with Section 78 Para 1 of the Stock Corporation Act that an allocation of shares under the LTIP2024 is proportionate to the tasks and the performance of the member of the Management Board, to the situation of the Company and to the usual remuneration and that the criterion of a long-term incentive for a sustainable development of the Company is preserved.

In addition, the Supervisory Board may, in case that FREQUENTIS has in two years out of the three-year performance period a negative annual result (in the individual or consolidated accounts), reduce the number of shares allocable under the LTIP2024 in full or in part, depending on the reasons and the extent of the losses within its reasonable discretion.

Calculation of relative TSR outcome

Performance of the relative TSR criterion is calculated by comparing the TSR of FREQUENTIS AG over the three-year performance period against the TSR of a peer group of companies. The relative TSR peer group was determined by the Supervisory Board and includes the following companies:

Fabasoft AG

Indra Sistemas SA

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Kapsch TraffiCom AG

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kontron AG

SAAB AB

TSR is the percentage change in the value of an investment in a company over a given period and is calculated as (i) the growth in share price over a given period plus (ii) the value of dividends paid out over the period, assuming they are reinvested in shares of the Company.

For the TSR calculation the average share price in the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 (as initial share price) and the average share price in the period from 1 October 2026 to 31 December 2026 (as end share price) are used (with respect to FREQUENTIS AG, the respective share price at the Vienna Stock Exchange shall apply).

The TSR for the performance period is determined for each company in the peer group, including FREQUENTIS AG, and is ranked in descending order of the performance. The allocation of shares depends on the position of the TSR of FREQUENTIS AG in the four quartiles of the ranking, whereby the forth quartile includes the lowest TSR and the first quartile the highest TSR. Target for such performance criterion (100% target achievement) is a relative position of FREQUENTIS AG in the second quartile.

The Supervisory Board is entitled to replace a member of the TSR peer group with a suitable company of its choice if events occur that prevent calculating a meaningful TSR value for that member. Such events could include the unavailability of a stock price due to a (announced) delisting, a permanent trading suspension, or other comparable circumstances. Any replacement has to be reported in the compensation report.

