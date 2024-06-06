Press Release Vienna / Austria, 6 June 2024

Resolutions of the FREQUENTIS General Meeting 2024

The dividend for the 2023 financial year was approved by the General Meeting at EUR 0.24 (24 cents) per no-par value share with dividend entitlement, payment will be made as of 14 June 2024.

Mrs. Petra Preining was re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board under item 8 of the agenda until the end of the General Meeting that resolves on the 2028 financial year.

Under item 9 of the agenda, the remuneration policy for the Executive Board and under item 10 of the agenda, the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board was resolved.

In addition, the authorisations of the Executive Board to purchase own shares as well as to dispose of, or utilize own shares were resolved under items 12 and 13 of the agenda (see in this regard also the separate publications at www.frequentis.com > Investor Relations > General Meeting > General Meeting 2024).

Under item 14 of the agenda, the amendments to the Articles of Association in Article 6 with regard to virtual or hybrid General Meetings and in Article 8.1 with regard to publications on the electronic announcement and information platform of the federal government (Elektronische Verlautbarungs- und Informationsplattform des Bundes - EVI) were resolved.

