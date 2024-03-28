Press Release

USA, 28 March 2024

Tait Communications to bring FREQUENTIS LifeX to North America

• Tait Communications to expand its end-to-end radio communication portfolio in the US with Frequentis software

• Frequentis LifeX seamlessly integrates various communication technologies on one platform while providing control room flexibility and efficiency

• LifeX' worldwide references prove its capabilities for mission-critical control rooms

Tait Communications and Frequentis have formed a strategic partnership to introduce the innovative LifeX multimedia communication solution to North America. Under this exclusive agreement, Frequentis will provide Tait Communications with access to LifeX software, designed to seamlessly integrate various analog and digital radio systems, while also accommodating future capabilities such as digital mobile radio (DMR), mission-critical data (MCX), 911, and next-generation 911 (NG911).

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Tait Communications to expand its end-to-end radio communication portfolio to the US market, by delivering and servicing the most innovative solution, out of the US.

Frequentis LifeX, broadly in use by the most demanding customers all over the world, represents a disruptive approach for mission-critical communication by seamlessly integrating various communication technologies. The field-proven multimedia collaboration and communication platform brings the efficiency, effectiveness, and capabilities of control room operations (PSAP) to a next level.

The agreement also includes knowledge transfer, software enablement, and support services, which will empower Tait Communications and selected channel partners to address the North American market with a short time to market.

The LifeX software simplifies communication processes by consolidating multiple communication systems in a streamlined way onto one platform. Its features, such as free seating and thin-client technology, allow users to log in from any device within the network, enhancing collaboration and flexibility in a secure way.

LifeX won the Critical Communications Association Control Room Innovation award in 2022, representing a mission-critical communication solution, challenging traditional technology offerings. LifeX has been designed and built for the digital IP world, brokering legacy, current, and future radio technologies and telephony, including multimedia, 911, and NG911.

"Frequentis and its unique LifeX technology give Tait the ability to offer more complete solutions for our customers, meet more of their requirements and minimize the technology complexity that they face.

Together we will change the public safety technology market in North America," says Kevin Sumrell, President Tait Communications.

This partnership marks Frequentis' first reseller agreement, signifying an important step in the company's transition towards a software-centric business model. By leveraging Tait Communications' expertise and market presence, Frequentis aims to enter the world's largest public safety solution market, providing North American customers with a fully IP software-based, centralized solution.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tait Communications to launch our LifeX collaboration and communication platform in North America," says Robert Nitsch, Frequentis VP of Public Safety. "This demonstrates our commitment to delivering mission-critical communication solutions, enhancing efficiency, flexibility, and reliability on the global public safety market."

Robert Nitsch, VP Public Safety Frequentis;

Yoram Benit, CEO Tait Global;

Manuel Hinterleitner, Sales Director Public Safety Frequentis;

Kevin Sumrell, President Tait Americas;

© Tait

About Tait Communications

Tait Communications designs, manufactures, and supports critical communications networks and devices. It has been in business for more than 50 years. Tait provides its customers with rugged, high-reliability mobile radio solutions and is increasingly linking that expertise with a range of carrier technologies such as cellular, WiFi, and satellite, and the workplace applications such technologies enable. Tait has offices around the world and undertakes its research and development and manufacturing in New Zealand.

For more information please visitwww.taitcommunications.com.

Media Contact: Bryn Somerville +64 27 295 4299

About FREQUENTIS

Frequentis is a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks. The listed family company develops and markets its "control centre solutions" in the Air Traffic Management segment (civil and military air traffic control, air defence) and the Public Safety & Transport segment (police, fire brigades, emergency rescue services, railways, coastguards, port authorities). With a market share of 30%, Frequentis is the world market leader in voice communication systems for air traffic control. Frequentis is also the global leader in aeronautical information management and aeronautical message handling systems.

As a global player with around 2,200 employees (full-time equivalents/FTE), Frequentis has a global network of companies and representatives in more than 50 countries. Its head office is in Vienna, Austria. Frequentis' products, services, and solutions are used at more than 45,000 operator working positions in around 150 countries. Shares in Frequentis are traded on the Vienna and Frankfurt stock exchanges; ISIN: ATFREQUENT09, WKN: A2PHG5. In 2022, revenues were EUR 386.0 million and EBIT was EUR 25.0 million.

Wherever Frequentis' systems are used, safety-critical operators bear responsibility for the safety of other people and goods. The company also works towards a more sustainable future through its air traffic optimisation solutions.

For more information, please visitwww.frequentis.com

Jennifer McLellan, Global Media Relations Managerjennifer.mclellan@frequentis.com,+44 2030 050 188

Barbara Fuerchtegott, Head of Communications/Company Spokespersonbarbara.fuerchtegott@frequentis.com,+43 1 81150-4631

Stefan Marin, Head of Investor Relationsstefan.marin@frequentis.com,+43 1 81150-1074