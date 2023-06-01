Frequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Frequentis AG on 1.

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,021,133

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 82.99 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,021,133

FOR-Votes 11,021,133 votes. AGAINST-Votes 0 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,425

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,425

FOR-Votes 11,022,425 votes. AGAINST-Votes 0 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,832,707

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 13.80 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,832,707

FOR-Votes 1,795,189 votes. AGAINST-Votes 37,518 votes. ABSTENTIONS 153,000 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173