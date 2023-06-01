Frequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Frequentis AG on 1.
Juni 2023
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,021,133
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 82.99 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,021,133
FOR-Votes
11,021,133 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,425
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,022,425
FOR-Votes
11,022,425 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 1,832,707
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 13.80 %
Total number of valid votes: 1,832,707
FOR-Votes
1,795,189 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
37,518 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
153,000 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173
FOR-Votes
11,022,173 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Resolution on the remuneration report.
Number of shares voting valid: 10,869,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 81.85 %
Total number of valid votes: 10,869,173
FOR-Votes
10,869,173 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
153,000 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Election of the auditors of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173
FOR-Votes
11,022,173 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8:
Resolution on the Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173
FOR-Votes
10,914,983 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
107,190 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 9:
Resolution on the authorization of the Executive Board to increase the nominal capital pursuant to Section 169 Stock Corporation Act (Authorized Capital) with the possibility to exclude the subscription right in whole or in part and amendment of the Articles of Association in Section 3 as well as authorization of the Supervisory Board to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association arising from the issuance of shares according to the authorized capital.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173
FOR-Votes
10,608,419 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
413,754 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 10:
Resolution on (i) the authorization of the Executive Board to issue convertible bonds pursuant to Section 174 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act with the possibility to exclude the subscription right in whole or in part and (ii) the conditional increase of the nominal capital pursuant to Section 159 Para 2 No. 1 Stock Corporation Act and amendment of the Articles of Association in Section 3 as well as authorization of the Supervisory Board to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association arising from the issuance of shares according to the conditional capital.
Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %