Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Frequentis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FQT   ATFREQUENT09

FREQUENTIS AG

(FQT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59:45 2023-06-01 am EDT
26.90 EUR   -1.82%
09:35aFrequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFrequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023
PU
05/02UK Liverpool John John Lennon Airport Selects Frequentis AG to Modernise Voice Communications
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023

06/01/2023 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Frequentis AG on 1.

Juni 2023

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,021,133

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 82.99 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,021,133

FOR-Votes

11,021,133 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,425

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,425

FOR-Votes

11,022,425 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,832,707

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 13.80 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,832,707

FOR-Votes

1,795,189 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

37,518 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

153,000 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173

FOR-Votes

11,022,173 votes.

Page 1 of 3

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the remuneration report.

Number of shares voting valid: 10,869,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 81.85 %

Total number of valid votes: 10,869,173

FOR-Votes

10,869,173 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

153,000 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Election of the auditors of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173

FOR-Votes

11,022,173 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8:

Resolution on the Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173

FOR-Votes

10,914,983 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

107,190 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 9:

Resolution on the authorization of the Executive Board to increase the nominal capital pursuant to Section 169 Stock Corporation Act (Authorized Capital) with the possibility to exclude the subscription right in whole or in part and amendment of the Articles of Association in Section 3 as well as authorization of the Supervisory Board to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association arising from the issuance of shares according to the authorized capital.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173

FOR-Votes

10,608,419 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

413,754 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Page 2 of 3

Agenda item 10:

Resolution on (i) the authorization of the Executive Board to issue convertible bonds pursuant to Section 174 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act with the possibility to exclude the subscription right in whole or in part and (ii) the conditional increase of the nominal capital pursuant to Section 159 Para 2 No. 1 Stock Corporation Act and amendment of the Articles of Association in Section 3 as well as authorization of the Supervisory Board to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association arising from the issuance of shares according to the conditional capital.

Number of shares voting valid: 11,022,173

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 11,022,173

FOR-Votes

10,608,119 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

414,054 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Frequentis AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FREQUENTIS AG
09:35aFrequentis : Dividend Announcement after Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFrequentis : Voting results for the ordinary general meeting from 1 June 2023
PU
05/02UK Liverpool John John Lennon Airport Selects Frequentis AG to Modernise Voice Communic..
CI
04/28Frequentis : Proxy Authorisation
PU
04/28Frequentis : Revocation of Proxy
PU
04/28Frequentis : Long Term Incentive Plan 2023
PU
04/28Frequentis : Report to agenda item 9
PU
04/28Frequentis : Report to agenda item 10
PU
04/28Frequentis : Articles of Association to make the proposed amendments visible re agenda ite..
PU
04/28Frequentis : Proposed resolutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 412 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2023 20,2 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 102 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 364 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 116
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart FREQUENTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Frequentis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 31,80 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Haslacher Chief Sales Officer
Peter Skerlan Vice President-Finance
Hannes Bardach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Mattanovich Chief Technology Officer
Monika Haselbacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREQUENTIS AG-4.20%388
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.52%45 906
ALLEGION PLC-0.49%9 212
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.75.42%9 072
ADT INC.-37.27%5 191
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.55%2 358
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer