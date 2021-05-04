Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Frequentis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FQT   ATFREQUENT09

FREQUENTIS AG

(FQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequentis : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

05/04/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 04.05.2021 09:27

source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1620113220536

keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Frequentis AG

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Frequentis AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Vienna, Austria (pta013/04.05.2021/09:27) - Announcement

1

Details of the person discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Renate Millauer Lang

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

- Notification concerns a person

who is closely related to a person

who performs management

duties: - Karl Michael Millauer,

Member of the Supervisory Board

of Frequentis AG

b)

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Frequentis AG

b)

LEI

529900N7I4DSM16GF659

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Share

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ATFREQUENT09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.10

500

d)

Aggregated price

Aggregated volume

12050

500

e)

Date of the transaction

30.04.2021 UTC+2

f)

Place of the transaction

Wiener Börse - XWBO

MIC

XWBO

emitter:

Frequentis AG

Innovationsstraße 1

1100 Wien

Austria

contact person:

Stefan Marin

phone:

+431811501074

e-mail:

stefan.marin@frequentis.com

website:

www.frequentis.com

ISIN(s):

ATFREQUENT09 (share)

stock exchanges:

official trade in Vienna

other stock

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

exchanges:

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Disclaimer

Frequentis AG published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FREQUENTIS AG
04:35aFREQUENTIS  : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19..
PU
04/08FREQUENTIS  : PTA-Adhoc FREQUENTIS resolves share repurchase programme
PU
03/29FREQUENTIS DIGITAL CLOUD SERVICES : Paving the way for Estonian U-space
AQ
03/23FREQUENTIS  : Fraport Slovenia enhances aeronautical data quality with FREQUENTI..
AQ
03/01FREQUENTIS  : acquires parts of the ATM product segment from L3Harris Technologi..
AQ
02/22FREQUENTIS  : installs seventieth voice switch for the US Army
AQ
02/22FREQUENTIS  : and Bayanat to support Dubai Air Navigation Services with airport ..
AQ
02/19FREQUENTIS  : Skyguide expands collaboration with FREQUENTIS to advance its Virt..
AQ
02/12FREQUENTIS  : and Avinor win Air Traffic Management award for ATM/UTM integratio..
AQ
01/29FREQUENTIS  : Latvia enhances pilot briefing services with FREQUENTIS' online an..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 301 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2021 12,8 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net cash 2021 68,0 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 312 M 376 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 923
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart FREQUENTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Frequentis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,97 €
Last Close Price 23,50 €
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norbert Haslacher Chief Executive Officer
Peter Skerlan Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Bardach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Mattanovich Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Boris Nemsic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENTIS AG29.12%376
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.42%90 607
GARMIN LTD.15.23%26 495
ALLEGION PLC16.92%12 243
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.95%10 835
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.36.82%7 822
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ