Frequentis : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency
Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0
publication: 04.05.2021 09:27
source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1620113220536
keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Frequentis AG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Frequentis AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Vienna, Austria (pta013/04.05.2021/09:27) - Announcement
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging
|
|
|
managerial
|
|
|
responsibilities/person closely
|
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Renate Millauer Lang
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
- Notification concerns a person
|
|
|
who is closely related to a person
|
|
|
who performs management
|
|
|
duties: - Karl Michael Millauer,
|
|
|
Member of the Supervisory Board
|
|
|
of Frequentis AG
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
|
|
allowance market participant,
|
|
|
auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Frequentis AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900N7I4DSM16GF659
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Share
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ATFREQUENT09
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
24.10
|
500
|
d)
|
Aggregated price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
12050
|
500
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30.04.2021 UTC+2
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Wiener Börse - XWBO
|
|
MIC
|
XWBO
|
emitter:
|
Frequentis AG
|
|
Innovationsstraße 1
|
|
1100 Wien
|
|
Austria
|
contact person:
|
Stefan Marin
|
phone:
|
+431811501074
|
e-mail:
|
stefan.marin@frequentis.com
|
website:
|
www.frequentis.com
|
ISIN(s):
|
ATFREQUENT09 (share)
|
stock exchanges:
|
official trade in Vienna
|
other stock
|
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt
|
exchanges:
|
News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.
Disclaimer
Frequentis AG published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:34:04 UTC.