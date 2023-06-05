AGM: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on 14.07.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on 14.07.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.06.2023 / 15:05 CET/CEST
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|
|61352 Bad Homburg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6172 6095306
|Fax:
|+49 6172 6092301
|E-mail:
|mara.sinsel@fmc-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/hauptversammlung/
|ISIN:
|DE0005785802, US3580291066
|WKN:
|578580
|Listed:
|XETRA, NYSE
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1649673 05.06.2023 CET/CEST