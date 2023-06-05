Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:16:55 2023-06-05 am EDT
40.80 EUR   +0.53%
09:17aFresenius Medical Care : proposes candidates for election to the new Supervisory Board after conversion
PU
09:07aAgm : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on 14.07.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/02Jefferies leaves FMC at 'Underperform' - Target 21 euros
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGM: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on 14.07.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/05/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on 14.07.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2023 / 15:05 CET/CEST
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announces the convening of the General
Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/230512046165/en/FME_-_EGM_-_Convocation_-_EN_-_Banz_Upload_.pdf

05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6172 6095306
Fax: +49 6172 6092301
E-mail: mara.sinsel@fmc-ag.com
Internet: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/hauptversammlung/
ISIN: DE0005785802, US3580291066
WKN: 578580
Listed: XETRA, NYSE

 
End of News EQS News Service

1649673  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
09:17aFresenius Medical Care : proposes candidates for election to the new Supervisory Board aft..
PU
09:07aAgm : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General ..
EQ
06/02Jefferies leaves FMC at 'Underperform' - Target 21 euros
DP
06/02Fresenius Medical Care : Historische Finanzkennzahlen 2022
PU
06/02FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Jefferies..
MD
05/30German Shares Close Lower Amid Uncertainties Over US Debt Deal, Eurozone Economy
MT
05/30Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/25Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 05/25/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
05/25Fresenius drives growth at Kabi - targets raised
DP
05/25Fresenius lifts 2023 outlook for hospital drugs unit Kabi
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 710 M 21 143 M 21 143 M
Net income 2023 498 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2023 11 451 M 12 284 M 12 284 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,2x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 11 907 M 12 773 M 12 773 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 125 231
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,58 €
Average target price 35,05 €
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Wenzel Lead Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA32.74%12 773
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-24.90%89 729
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.29%75 446
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY21.03%24 915
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.86%19 224
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.35%15 184
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer