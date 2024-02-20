EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 20-F for the 4th quarter and full year 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications
