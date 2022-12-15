Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:58 2022-12-15 am EST
30.02 EUR   -1.72%
11:30aDd : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: William Valle, buy
EQ
12/14Fresenius Medical Care : included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12/13Fresenius Medical Care : Sustainability Highlights 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: William Valle, buy

12/15/2022 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: William
Last name(s): Valle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.2469 USD 53533.5355 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.2469 USD 53533.5355 USD

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


15.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79953  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
11:30aDd : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: William Valle, buy
EQ
12/14Fresenius Medical Care : included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12/13Fresenius Medical Care : Sustainability Highlights 2021
PU
12/12FRESENIUS SE : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/07Pharama Stocks Nudge European Equities Modestly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/07Dd : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Rice Powell, buy
EQ
12/06Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Announces the Resignation of Carla Kriwet as Membe..
CI
12/06Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
MS
12/06Fresenius Medical Care CEO Steps Down, Replacement Named
MT
12/06European Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Fears Dampen Mood Again
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 472 M 20 748 M 20 748 M
Net income 2022 687 M 732 M 732 M
Net Debt 2022 11 201 M 11 935 M 11 935 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 11 067 M 11 792 M 11 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 30,54 €
Average target price 34,12 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-46.55%11 792
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.91%132 290
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-4.76%69 181
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY42.50%21 410
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.44%20 433
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-12.66%17 210