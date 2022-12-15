DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: William Valle, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.12.2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|William
|Last name(s):
|Valle
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|US3580291066
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.2469 USD
|53533.5355 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|16.2469 USD
|53533.5355 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|
|61352 Bad Homburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79953 15.12.2022 CET/CEST