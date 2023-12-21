Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Franklin W.
Last name(s): Maddux

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt) ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.85 USD 2522.85 USD
20.85 USD 74559.60 USD
20.85 USD 3794.70 USD
20.85 USD 2189.25 USD
20.85 USD 8006.40 USD
20.85 USD 2189.25 USD
20.85 USD 187.65 USD
20.85 USD 145.95 USD
20.85 USD 1209.30 USD
20.85 USD 6255.00 USD
20.85 USD 2668.80 USD
20.85 USD 2168.40 USD
20.85 USD 792.30 USD
20.85 USD 27417.75 USD
20.85 USD 5796.30 USD
20.85 USD 2085.00 USD
20.85 USD 145.95 USD
20.85 USD 6255.00 USD
20.85 USD 2877.30 USD
20.85 USD 2085.00 USD
20.85 USD 2919.00 USD
20.85 USD 2647.95 USD
20.85 USD 3565.35 USD
20.85 USD 10425.00 USD
20.85 USD 4545.30 USD
20.85 USD 10153.95 USD
20.85 USD 3565.35 USD
20.85 USD 3336.00 USD
20.85 USD 3565.35 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.8500 USD 198075.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


21.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

88215  21.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp