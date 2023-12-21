

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Franklin W. Last name(s): Maddux

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt) ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.85 USD 2522.85 USD 20.85 USD 74559.60 USD 20.85 USD 3794.70 USD 20.85 USD 2189.25 USD 20.85 USD 8006.40 USD 20.85 USD 2189.25 USD 20.85 USD 187.65 USD 20.85 USD 145.95 USD 20.85 USD 1209.30 USD 20.85 USD 6255.00 USD 20.85 USD 2668.80 USD 20.85 USD 2168.40 USD 20.85 USD 792.30 USD 20.85 USD 27417.75 USD 20.85 USD 5796.30 USD 20.85 USD 2085.00 USD 20.85 USD 145.95 USD 20.85 USD 6255.00 USD 20.85 USD 2877.30 USD 20.85 USD 2085.00 USD 20.85 USD 2919.00 USD 20.85 USD 2647.95 USD 20.85 USD 3565.35 USD 20.85 USD 10425.00 USD 20.85 USD 4545.30 USD 20.85 USD 10153.95 USD 20.85 USD 3565.35 USD 20.85 USD 3336.00 USD 20.85 USD 3565.35 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 20.8500 USD 198075.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction

20/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS

