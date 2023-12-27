Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: William
Last name(s): Valle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt) ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.9800 USD 71435.55 USD
21.0240 USD 126.44 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.9801 USD 71561.9900 USD

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
88341  27.12.2023 CET/CEST

