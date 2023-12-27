

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.12.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: William Last name(s): Valle

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt) ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.9800 USD 71435.55 USD 21.0240 USD 126.44 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 20.9801 USD 71561.9900 USD

e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS

