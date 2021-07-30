Log in
DGAP-CMS : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/30/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Third country release according to 
Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-30 / 21:05 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 2nd quarter 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/home/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 2021-07-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
              Else-Kröner-Straße 1 
              61352 Bad Homburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.freseniusmedicalcare.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223191 2021-07-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)

