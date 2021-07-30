DGAP-CMS : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-30 / 21:05 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 2nd quarter 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/home/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1223191 2021-07-30

