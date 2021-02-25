DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
25.02.2021 / 09:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Schermeier
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.88 EUR 48792.84 EUR
57.90 EUR 43077.60 EUR
57.86 EUR 14927.88 EUR
57.22 EUR 78505.84 EUR
57.20 EUR 17160.00 EUR
57.24 EUR 12192.12 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.55 EUR 214656.28 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-24; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
64671 25.02.2021
