Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

02/25/2021 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
25.02.2021 / 09:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Olaf 
 
 Last name(s):  Schermeier 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005785802 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 57.88 EUR      48792.84 EUR 
 
 57.90 EUR      43077.60 EUR 
 
 57.86 EUR      14927.88 EUR 
 
 57.22 EUR      78505.84 EUR 
 
 57.20 EUR      17160.00 EUR 
 
 57.24 EUR      12192.12 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 57.55 EUR     214656.28 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-24; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
              Else-Kröner-Straße 1 
              61352 Bad Homburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.freseniusmedicalcare.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64671 25.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
03:51aDGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
DJ
02/24FRESENIUS SE : NorldLB keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/24FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : RBC Adjusts Price Target on Fresenius Medical Care to $..
MT
02/24FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rati..
MD
02/24FRESENIUS SE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/24FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/24FRESENIUS SE : Independant Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/24FRESENIUS SE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
02/24PRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published form 20-F for the..
DJ
02/24FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 747 M - -
Net income 2020 1 515 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 20 623 M 20 560 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 125 364
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 80,67 $
Last Close Price 70,42 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.16%20 560
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.07%92 319
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.67%59 632
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS21.42%23 839
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED24.26%17 280
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-2.88%15 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ