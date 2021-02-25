DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.02.2021 / 09:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Olaf Last name(s): Schermeier 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA b) LEI 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785802 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 57.88 EUR 48792.84 EUR 57.90 EUR 43077.60 EUR 57.86 EUR 14927.88 EUR 57.22 EUR 78505.84 EUR 57.20 EUR 17160.00 EUR 57.24 EUR 12192.12 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 57.55 EUR 214656.28 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-24; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

64671 25.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)