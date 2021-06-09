Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

06/09/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
09.06.2021 / 08:39 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Helen Pring 
 
 Last name(s):  Giza 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 Description:  ADR (American Depositary Receipt) 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 41.20 USD      4992.12 USD 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 41.20 USD     4992.12 USD 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-07; UTC-4 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          NYSE 
 
 MIC:           XNYS 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
              Else-Kröner-Straße 1 
              61352 Bad Homburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.freseniusmedicalcare.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68620 09.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -0.38% 67.64 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -0.30% 44.805 Delayed Quote.18.41%
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
02:40aDGAP-DD  : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
DJ
06/08FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07PRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG Supports World Brain Tumor Day and Informs about Var..
DJ
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
06/01FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
06/01FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/01FRESENIUS SE  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/31FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
05/26DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
DJ
05/26PRESS RELEASE : Immatics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 596 M - -
Net income 2021 1 344 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 24 115 M 24 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 124 995
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 80,01 $
Last Close Price 82,34 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.82%24 127
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION25.64%113 659
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.27.59%70 056
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.29%26 366
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS27.93%25 783
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED7.01%16 843