DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.06.2021 / 08:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Helen Pring Last name(s): Giza 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA b) LEI 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt) b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 41.20 USD 4992.12 USD d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 41.20 USD 4992.12 USD e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-07; UTC-4 f) Place of the transaction Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

