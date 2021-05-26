DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.05.2021 / 17:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Olaf Last name(s): Schermeier 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA b) LEI 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785802 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 66.40 EUR 21115.20 EUR 66.36 EUR 21766.08 EUR 66.34 EUR 19769.32 EUR 66.30 EUR 22873.50 EUR 66.30 EUR 39514.80 EUR 66.34 EUR 20300.04 EUR 66.36 EUR 20770.68 EUR 66.38 EUR 796.56 EUR 66.38 EUR 5244.02 EUR 66.38 EUR 11682.88 EUR 66.40 EUR 16799.20 EUR 66.40 EUR 1859.20 EUR 66.40 EUR 17396.80 EUR 66.40 EUR 1593.60 EUR 66.42 EUR 20125.26 EUR 66.42 EUR 996.30 EUR 66.42 EUR 17402.04 EUR 66.36 EUR 28203.00 EUR 66.38 EUR 16063.96 EUR 66.38 EUR 1792.26 EUR 66.38 EUR 4181.94 EUR 66.38 EUR 7965.60 EUR 66.34 EUR 4577.46 EUR 66.30 EUR 17768.40 EUR 66.30 EUR 29768.70 EUR 66.30 EUR 20553.00 EUR 66.30 EUR 25459.20 EUR 66.32 EUR 928.48 EUR 66.32 EUR 22615.12 EUR 66.32 EUR 5570.88 EUR 66.32 EUR 14988.32 EUR 66.32 EUR 4244.48 EUR 66.32 EUR 2122.24 EUR 66.32 EUR 14988.32 EUR 66.26 EUR 29684.48 EUR 66.28 EUR 17763.04 EUR 66.26 EUR 4836.98 EUR 66.26 EUR 15306.06 EUR 66.28 EUR 28699.24 EUR 66.24 EUR 10002.24 EUR 66.24 EUR 1258.56 EUR 66.24 EUR 6292.80 EUR 66.24 EUR 11724.48 EUR 66.22 EUR 11985.82 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 66.33 EUR 619350.54 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-25; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

67640 26.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)