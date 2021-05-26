Log in
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

05/26/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
26.05.2021 / 17:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Olaf 
 
 Last name(s):  Schermeier 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005785802 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash 
 settlement) 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 66.40 EUR      21115.20 EUR 
 
 66.36 EUR      21766.08 EUR 
 
 66.34 EUR      19769.32 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      22873.50 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      39514.80 EUR 
 
 66.34 EUR      20300.04 EUR 
 
 66.36 EUR      20770.68 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      796.56 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      5244.02 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      11682.88 EUR 
 
 66.40 EUR      16799.20 EUR 
 
 66.40 EUR      1859.20 EUR 
 
 66.40 EUR      17396.80 EUR 
 
 66.40 EUR      1593.60 EUR 
 
 66.42 EUR      20125.26 EUR 
 
 66.42 EUR      996.30 EUR 
 
 66.42 EUR      17402.04 EUR 
 
 66.36 EUR      28203.00 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      16063.96 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      1792.26 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      4181.94 EUR 
 
 66.38 EUR      7965.60 EUR 
 
 66.34 EUR      4577.46 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      17768.40 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      29768.70 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      20553.00 EUR 
 
 66.30 EUR      25459.20 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      928.48 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      22615.12 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      5570.88 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      14988.32 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      4244.48 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      2122.24 EUR 
 
 66.32 EUR      14988.32 EUR 
 
 66.26 EUR      29684.48 EUR 
 
 66.28 EUR      17763.04 EUR 
 
 66.26 EUR      4836.98 EUR 
 
 66.26 EUR      15306.06 EUR 
 
 66.28 EUR      28699.24 EUR 
 
 66.24 EUR      10002.24 EUR 
 
 66.24 EUR      1258.56 EUR 
 
 66.24 EUR      6292.80 EUR 
 
 66.24 EUR      11724.48 EUR 
 
 66.22 EUR      11985.82 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 66.33 EUR     619350.54 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-25; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 
              Else-Kröner-Straße 1 
              61352 Bad Homburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.freseniusmedicalcare.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67640 26.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)

All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 574 M - -
Net income 2021 1 344 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 23 692 M 23 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 124 995
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 80,68 $
Last Close Price 80,89 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-3.14%23 676
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION29.87%116 780
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.27.82%69 507
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.8.18%27 028
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS33.27%26 814
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED9.80%17 094