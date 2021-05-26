DGAP-DD : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
26.05.2021 / 17:04
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Schermeier
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash
settlement)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.40 EUR 21115.20 EUR
66.36 EUR 21766.08 EUR
66.34 EUR 19769.32 EUR
66.30 EUR 22873.50 EUR
66.30 EUR 39514.80 EUR
66.34 EUR 20300.04 EUR
66.36 EUR 20770.68 EUR
66.38 EUR 796.56 EUR
66.38 EUR 5244.02 EUR
66.38 EUR 11682.88 EUR
66.40 EUR 16799.20 EUR
66.40 EUR 1859.20 EUR
66.40 EUR 17396.80 EUR
66.40 EUR 1593.60 EUR
66.42 EUR 20125.26 EUR
66.42 EUR 996.30 EUR
66.42 EUR 17402.04 EUR
66.36 EUR 28203.00 EUR
66.38 EUR 16063.96 EUR
66.38 EUR 1792.26 EUR
66.38 EUR 4181.94 EUR
66.38 EUR 7965.60 EUR
66.34 EUR 4577.46 EUR
66.30 EUR 17768.40 EUR
66.30 EUR 29768.70 EUR
66.30 EUR 20553.00 EUR
66.30 EUR 25459.20 EUR
66.32 EUR 928.48 EUR
66.32 EUR 22615.12 EUR
66.32 EUR 5570.88 EUR
66.32 EUR 14988.32 EUR
66.32 EUR 4244.48 EUR
66.32 EUR 2122.24 EUR
66.32 EUR 14988.32 EUR
66.26 EUR 29684.48 EUR
66.28 EUR 17763.04 EUR
66.26 EUR 4836.98 EUR
66.26 EUR 15306.06 EUR
66.28 EUR 28699.24 EUR
66.24 EUR 10002.24 EUR
66.24 EUR 1258.56 EUR
66.24 EUR 6292.80 EUR
66.24 EUR 11724.48 EUR
66.22 EUR 11985.82 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.33 EUR 619350.54 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-25; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
67640 26.05.2021
