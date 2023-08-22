FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
Today at 09:32 am
Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Sven Kürten maintained his recommendation.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:47:28 2023-08-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.25 EUR
|+0.40%
|-5.83%
|+44.85%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+44.85%
|14 078 M $
|+1.86%
|13 545 M $
|-15.13%
|14 915 M $
|+36.48%
|9 300 M $
|-8.30%
|19 126 M $
|-8.95%
|8 903 M $
|-1.14%
|7 568 M $
|+48.19%
|7 273 M $
|+48.40%
|7 001 M $
|-8.14%
|6 973 M $